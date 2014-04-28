WASHINGTON, April 28 Contracts to buy previously
owned U.S. homes rose in March for the first time in nine
months, in the latest sign the housing market was stabilizing
after a recent wobble.
The National Association of Realtors said on Monday its
Pending Home Sales Index, based on contracts signed last month,
increased 3.4 percent to 97.4. The increase beat economists'
expectations for a 1.0 percent advance.
These contracts become sales after a month or two, and
March's rise suggested home resales could rebound in the months
ahead after stumbling last summer following a run-up in mortgage
interest rates.
"After a dismal winter, more buyers got an opportunity to
look at homes last month and are beginning to make contract
offers," said Lawrence Yun, the NAR's chief economist.
"Sales activity is expected to steadily pick up as more
inventory reaches the market, and from ongoing job creation in
the economy."
Existing home sales in March fell to their lowest level in
more than 1-1/2 years, but details of the report suggested the
downward trend in sales had probably run its course, with
housing inventory rising and more first-time buyers coming into
the market.
Despite last month's surge, pending home sales were still
down 7.9 percent compared to March of last year.
Contracts increased in the Northeast, in the South and in
the West. They, however, fell in the Midwest.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)