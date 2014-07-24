(adds housebuilders, quotes, details)
By Lucia Mutikani and Akane Otani
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, July 24 Sales of new U.S.
single-family homes fell sharply in June and the prior month's
data suffered the biggest downward revision ever, casting a
cloud on the housing market recovery and helping to send
homebuilder stocks lower.
The Commerce Department said on Thursday sales dropped 8.1
percent, the largest decline since July 2013, to a seasonally
adjusted annual rate of 406,000 units. May's sales pace was
revised to 442,000 units from a previously reported 504,000
units.
The PHLX housing sector index fell 2.36 percent, with
shares of D.R. Horton Inc, the No. 1 U.S. homebuilder,
dropping more than 3 percent. D.R. Horton spooked investors on
Thursday when it reported a 23-percent drop in third-quarter
profit.
"It's really been a rental-driven housing recovery because
it's really new homebuilders that buy starter houses and sellers
can then buy next higher-price houses so it hasn't been a very
solidly-based recovery and it's really stalled out," said Gary
Shilling, president of A. Gary Shilling & Co., a New
Jersey-based investment research firm.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast new home sales at
a 479,000-unit pace last month. Compared to June of last year,
sales were down 11.5 percent.
A run-up in mortgage rates, as well as a shortage of
properties for sale, pressured home sales late last year,
raising concerns that a weak housing market could undercut
economic growth.
New home sales account for only 7.5 percent of the housing
market and, although housing overall appears to be on the mend
with mortgage rates well off their September peak and job growth
gathering momentum, the sector will probably continue to lag the
overall economy.
Last month, new home sales fell in all four regions,
declining by 20 percent in the Northeast.
The inventory of new houses on the market rose 3.1 percent
to 197,000 units, the highest number since October 2010. At
June's sales pace it would take 5.8 months to clear the supply
of houses on the market, the highest since October 2011.
"I think the rental market is getting well-saturated between
vacancies going down and new multi-housing units being built and
lots of single-unit houses converted into rentals. I don't see a
push in housing going up," Shilling said.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)