WASHINGTON, Sept 24 Sales of new U.S.
single-family homes surged in August and hit their highest level
in more than six years, offering confirmation that the housing
recovery remains on course.
The Commerce Department said on Wednesday sales jumped 18.0
percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 504,000 units.
That was the highest level since May 2008 and marked the second
straight month of gains.
July's sales were revised to show a 1.9 percent gain instead
of the previously reported 2.4 percent drop.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast new home sales
rising to only a 430,000-unit pace last month.
While the new home sales segment accounts for only 9.1
percent of the housing market, the increase last month should
allay fears of renewed housing weakness after a surprise decline
in home resales last month.
A survey last week showed homebuilder sentiment hit its
highest level in nearly nine years in September, with builders
reporting a sharp pick-up in buyer traffic.
In August, new home sales soared 50 percent in the West to
their highest level since January 2008.
Sales in the populous South increased 7.8 percent to their
highest level in 10 months. In the Northeast, sales rose 29.2
percent, but were flat in the Midwest.
Despite the rise in sales, the stock of new houses hit its
highest level in four years. At August's sales pace it would
take 4.8 months to clear the supply of houses on the market.
That compared to 5.6 months in July.
Six months' supply is normally considered a healthy balance
between supply and demand.
