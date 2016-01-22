WASHINGTON Jan 22 U.S. home resales rebounded
strongly in December from a 19-month low and prices surged,
indicating the housing market recovery remained intact despite
signs of a sharp moderation in economic growth in recent months.
The National Association of Realtors said on Friday
existing home sales jumped a record 14.7 percent to an annual
rate of 5.46 million units, after being temporarily held back by
the introduction of new mortgage disclosure rules, which had
caused delays in the closing of contracts in November.
Sales were also boosted by unseasonably warm weather.
November's sales pace was unrevised at 4.76 million units.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast home resales
rebounding 8.9 percent to a 5.20-million rate.
Sales rose 6.5 percent to 5.26 million units in 2015, the
strongest since 2006. Last month's snap-back suggests that
November's slump was a blip and should offer some assurance that
domestic demand remains fairly healthy, even as growth appears
to have braked sharply at the end of 2015 because of a downturn
in manufacturing and mining activity.
"While the carryover of November's delayed transactions into
December contributed to the sharp increase, the overall pace
taken together indicates sales these last two months maintained
the healthy level of activity seen in most of 2015," said
Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist.
Housing is being supported by a strengthening labor market,
which has resulted in an acceleration in household formation.
Sales, however, remain constrained by a dearth of homes
available for sale, which is limiting choice for buyers.
The economy has been hammered by a strong dollar, slowing
global demand and deep spending cuts in the energy sector.
Businesses are also placing fewer orders with factories while
trying to reduce piles of unsold merchandise, which also is
putting pressure on the economy.
