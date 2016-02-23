WASHINGTON Feb 23 U.S. home resales
unexpectedly rose in January, reaching a six-month high, in the
latest sign that the economy remains on firmer ground despite
slowing global growth and tightening financial market
conditions.
The National Association of Realtors said on Tuesday
existing home sales increased 0.4 percent to an annual rate of
5.47 million units, the highest level since July. Last month's
sales pace was also the second highest since 2007.
December's sales pace was revised slightly down to 5.45
million units from the previously reported 5.46 million. Sales
rose strongly in the U.S. Northeast, despite a massive
snowstorm, and were also up in the Midwest.
Economists had forecast home resales decreasing 2.9 percent
to a pace of 5.32 million units last month. Sales were up 11
percent from a year ago. The NAR also revised sales data going
back three years, which showed little change in the housing
market's upward trajectory.
The median price for a previously owned home increased 8.2
percent to $213,800 from a year ago, and more first-time buyers
entered the market.
The housing report added to retail sales, industrial
production and employment data in suggesting that the economy
regained some momentum after slowing to a crawl in the fourth
quarter.
Sales have been volatile following the introduction in
October of new mortgage regulations, which are intended to help
homebuyers understand their loan options and shop around for
loans best suited to their financial circumstances.
Realtors say these regulations, which saw a plunge in sales
in November that was followed by a surge in December, have
significantly increased contract closing time frames.
Housing continues to be supported by a tightening labor
market, which is starting to push up wage growth, boosting
household formation. But a lack of properties available for sale
remains a challenge.
In January, the number of unsold homes on the market
rose 3.4 percent from December to 1.82 million units, but was
down 2.2 percent from a year ago.
At January's sales pace, it would take 4.0 months to clear
the stock of houses on the market, up from 3.9 months in
December. A six-month supply is viewed as a healthy balance
between supply and demand.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)