WASHINGTON Feb 29 Contracts to buy previously
owned U.S. homes fell to their lowest level in a year in
January, likely weighed down by harsh weather and a shortage of
properties for sale, a report showed on Monday.
The National Association of Realtors said its pending home
sales index declined 2.5 percent to 106.0, the lowest level
since January of last year. Economists polled by Reuters had
forecast contracts rising 0.5 percent last month.
Pending home contracts become sales after a month or two,
and January's unexpected drop suggested home resales will likely
weaken after rising only 0.4 percent last month. Contracts were
up 1.4 percent from a year ago.
"While January's blizzard possibly caused some of the
pullback in the Northeast, the recent acceleration in home
prices and minimal inventory throughout the country appears to
be the primary obstacle holding back would-be buyers," Lawrence
Yun, the NAR's chief economist, said in a statement.
Pending home sales tumbled 3.2 percent in the Northeast,
which was blanketed by a massive snow storm in late January.
They plunged 4.9 percent in the Midwest, but rose 0.3 percent in
the South. Contracts decreased 4.5 percent in the West, which
has seen a rapid increase in home prices amid tight inventories.
