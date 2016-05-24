WASHINGTON May 24 New U.S. single-family home
sales surged to a more than eight-year high in April and prices
hit a record high, offering further evidence of a pick-up in
economic growth early in the second quarter.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday new home sales
jumped 16.6 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of
619,000 units, the highest level since January 2008. The percent
increase was the largest since January 1992.
March's sales pace was revised up to 531,000 units from the
previously reported 511,000 units. Economists polled by Reuters
had forecast new home sales, which account for about 10.2
percent of the housing market, rising to only a 523,000
unit-rate last month.
New home sales are volatile month-to-month and April's
increase probably exaggerates the housing market strength.
Still, last month's gain pushed new home sales well above
their first-quarter average of 531,667 units. New home sales
increased in three regions, but fell in the Midwest.
The report came in the wake of fairly upbeat data on home
resales and residential construction. It also added to retail
sales and industrial production reports in suggesting that the
economy was gathering speed after growth almost stalled in the
first quarter.
The housing market is being underpinned by a tightening
labor market, which is starting to lift wages, a well as still
very low mortgage costs. But a shortage of properties available
for sale remains a hurdle and house prices have risen faster
than wages, sidelining some first-time buyers.
Last month, the inventory of new homes on the market fell
0.4 percent to 243,000. At April's sales pace it would take 4.7
months to clear the supply of houses on the market, down from
5.5 months in March.
With supply tight, the median price for a new home increased
9.7 percent from a year ago to a record $321,100.
New single-family homes sales soared 15.8 percent in the
populous South to the highest level since December 2007. Sales
jumped 52.8 percent in the Northeast to their highest level
since October 2007.
Sales in the West, which have been volatile in recent
months, rose 18.8 percent after plunging 15.2 percent in March.
The West has seen a sharp increase in home prices amid tight
inventories. Single-family homes sales fell 4.8 percent in the
Midwest.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)