* U.S. homebuilders cite tightening supply, solid demand
* Current sales conditions index highest since early 2006
* Gauges on future sales, buyer traffic strongest since 2005
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, July 16 U.S. homebuilder confidence
rose in July to its strongest level in 7-1/2 years as tightening
supply and solid demand even in the face of rising mortgage
rates fueled the sector's recovery, data from the National
Association of Home Builders released on Tuesday showed.
The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market index rose to 57, its
highest level since January 2006, from a revised 51 in June.
Analysts polled by Reuters had projected the index likely
held at its originally reported June level of 52.
Readings above 50 mean more builders view market conditions
as favorable than poor. Last month was the first time that the
index, which is seen as a proxy on future home construction, has
been above that dividing line since April 2006.
"Today's report is particularly encouraging in that it shows
improvement in builder confidence across every region as well as
solid gains in current sales conditions, traffic of prospective
buyers and sales expectations for the next six months," NAHB
chairman Rick Judson said in a statement.
The government will release its June report on housing
starts on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT). Economists forecast
home construction likely grew at an annualized pace of 959,000
units last month, faster than May's 914,000 unit rate and which
would be its quickest pace since March.
But Judson cautioned proposed changes to mortgage interest
deduction and federal support for the housing finance system
might disrupt the housing recovery.
Still the housing sector, along with the labor market, has
gained traction in recent months. They have enhanced the chances
the Federal Reserve might reduce its bond-purchase stimulus
later this year, even though some economists said the overall
economy is too fragile for the central bank to make such a move.
The survey's index on homebuilders' view on current sales
conditions rose 5 points to 60 points, its highest level since
early 2006, the industry group said.
Homebuilders felt even more optimistic for the coming months
with the gauge of expectations for single-family home sales for
the next six months accelerating to 67 from a revised 60, while
the component on prospective buyer traffic increased 5 points to
45. Both sub-indexes strengthened to levels not seen since late
2005.
"Builders are seeing more motivated buyers coming through
their doors as the inventory of existing homes for sale
continues to tighten," NAHB Chief Economist David Crowe said in
a statement. "Meanwhile, as the infrastructure that supplies
home building returns, some previously sky-rocketing building
material costs have begun to soften."
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)