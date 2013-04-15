NEW YORK, April 15 U.S. homebuilder sentiment
waned for the third month in a row in April, with builders
citing increasing materials costs and supply chain concerns, the
National Association of Home Builders said on Monday.
The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market index slipped to 42 from
44 in March, shy of economists' expectations for a pick up to
45.
The index has not been above the 50 mark that signals more
builders view market conditions as favorable since April 2006,
when the housing market collapse was taking hold. Even so, the
index staged a strong come back in 2012 and is 18 points above
where it was a year ago.
"Supply chains for building materials, developed lots and
skilled workers will take some time to re-establish themselves
following the recession, and in the meantime builders are
feeling squeezed by higher costs and limited availability
issues," NAHB chief economist David Crowe said in a statement.
The single-family home sales component fell to 45 from 47,
while prospective buyer traffic eased to 30 from 34.
Still, the outlook for the coming months was more optimistic
as builders pointed to low inventory and mortgage rates, and
improved consumer confidence. The gauge of single-family sales
expectations for the next six months rose to 53 from 50.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)