NEW YORK, March 18 U.S. homebuilder sentiment
slipped in March, falling to the lowest level in five months as
supply chain concerns and rising costs dented enthusiasm, data
from the National Association of Home Builders showed on Monday.
The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market index fell to 44 from 46
in February, missing expectations for a gain to 47. It was the
lowest level since October 2012.
Homebuilder sentiment climbed strongly through the second
half of 2012 as the housing sector improved, though the index
has now pulled back for two months in a row. Even with March's
decline, it is 16 points higher than it was a year ago.
Still, it remains below the 50 level that indicates more
builders view market conditions as poor than favorable. The
index has not been above 50 since April 2006.
"Although many of our members are reporting increased demand
for new homes in their markets, their enthusiasm is being
tempered by frustrating bottlenecks in the supply chain for
developed lots, along with rising costs for building materials
and labor," NAHB Chairman Rick Judson said in a statement.
"At the same time, problems with appraisals and credit
availability remain considerable obstacles to completing deals."
The single-family home sales component dropped to 47 from
51. The forward-looking measures fared better and the gauge of
single-family sales expectations for the next six months rose to
51 from 50, while prospective buyer traffic gained to 35 from
32.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)