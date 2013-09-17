NEW YORK, Sept 17 U.S. homebuilder sentiment was
unchanged in September after four straight months of gains, the
National Association of Home Builders said on Tuesday.
The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index remained flat at
58 in September, the group said in a statement. The August
reading was initially reported at 59 but was revised slightly
lower to 58 on Tuesday.
Economists polled by Reuters had predicted the index would
notch 59 in September.
Readings below 50 mean more builders view market conditions
as poor than favorable.
The pause in sentiment comes as borrowing costs for home
buyers have jumped recently.
Rates for 30-year mortgages have risen well over 100 basis
points since May, to 4.8 percent in the latest week, on
speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon taper its
$85-billion-per-month in buying of Treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities.
Fed policymakers kick off a two-day meeting on Tuesday to
consider such a pullback, with a statement expected on
Wednesday.
"Home buyers are adjusting to the fact that, while mortgage
rates are still quite favorable on a historic basis, the record
lows are probably a thing of the past," said NAHB Chairman Rick
Judson, a home builder from Charlotte, N.C., in the statement.
The survey's index on homebuilders' views on current sales
conditions held unchanged at 62, the industry group said.
The gauge of expectations for single-family home sales for
the next six months slipped to 65 from 68. The component on
prospective buyer traffic rose to 47, marking the highest since
October 2005, from an upwardly revised 46 in August.
