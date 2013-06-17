NEW YORK, June 17 U.S. homebuilder sentiment
jumped in June, rising above a key milestone for the first time
since the start of the housing crisis in a vote of confidence
for the sector's recovery, data from the National Association of
Home Builders showed on Monday.
The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market index surged to 52 from
44 in May, handily topping forecasts for 45.
Readings above 50 mean more builders view market conditions
as favorable than poor. It was the first time the index has been
above that dividing line since April 2006 and was its highest
level since March of the same year.
"Surpassing this important benchmark reflects the fact that
builders are seeing better market conditions as demand for new
homes increases," NAHB chairman Rick Judson said in a statement.
"With the low inventory of existing homes, an increasing
number of buyers are gravitating toward new homes."
Confidence among homebuilders has strengthened in the last
year and a half, alongside a recovery in the broader housing
sector. The index is 23 points higher than where it was in June
of last year.
Rising prices, tighter inventory and improved sales have all
helped the housing market get back on its feet.
Homebuilders felt even more optimistic for the coming months
with the gauge of single-family sales expectations for the next
six months accelerating to 61 from 52. The single-family home
sales component rose to 56 from 48, while prospective buyer
traffic climbed to 40 from 33.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)