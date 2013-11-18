NEW YORK Nov 18 U.S. homebuilder confidence
stabilized in November after falling for two straight months,
though steady home demand was tempered by worries about further
fiscal battles in Washington, the National Association of Home
Builders said on Monday.
The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index came in at 54 in
November. The October figure was downwardly revised to 54 from
the originally reported 55.
Economists polled by Reuters had predicted a November
reading of 55.
"Given the current interest rate and pricing environment,
consumers continue to show interest in purchasing new homes, but
are holding back because Congress keeps pushing critical
decisions on budget, tax and government spending issues down the
road," the Washington-based industry group's chairman Rick
Judson said in a statement.
Still, the index has held above 50 for a sixth straight
month. Readings below 50 mean more builders view market
conditions as poor than favorable.
"The fact that builder confidence remains above 50 is an
encouraging sign, considering the unresolved debt and federal
budget issues cause builders and consumers to remain on the
sideline," NAHB Chief Economist David Crowe said in the same
statement from the group.
The survey's index on homebuilders' views on current sales
conditions held steady for a second month at 58, the industry
group said.
The gauge of expectations for single-family home sales for
the next six months fell for a third straight month to 60 from a
downwardly revised 61 in October, which was initially reported
at 62.
The component on prospective buyer traffic dipped to 42,
which was the lowest since June, from a downwardly revised 43
last month. The October reading was initially reported at 44.
