NEW YORK Nov 18 U.S. homebuilder confidence stabilized in November after falling for two straight months, though steady home demand was tempered by worries about further fiscal battles in Washington, the National Association of Home Builders said on Monday.

The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index came in at 54 in November. The October figure was downwardly revised to 54 from the originally reported 55.

Economists polled by Reuters had predicted a November reading of 55.

"Given the current interest rate and pricing environment, consumers continue to show interest in purchasing new homes, but are holding back because Congress keeps pushing critical decisions on budget, tax and government spending issues down the road," the Washington-based industry group's chairman Rick Judson said in a statement.

Still, the index has held above 50 for a sixth straight month. Readings below 50 mean more builders view market conditions as poor than favorable.

"The fact that builder confidence remains above 50 is an encouraging sign, considering the unresolved debt and federal budget issues cause builders and consumers to remain on the sideline," NAHB Chief Economist David Crowe said in the same statement from the group.

The survey's index on homebuilders' views on current sales conditions held steady for a second month at 58, the industry group said.

The gauge of expectations for single-family home sales for the next six months fell for a third straight month to 60 from a downwardly revised 61 in October, which was initially reported at 62.

The component on prospective buyer traffic dipped to 42, which was the lowest since June, from a downwardly revised 43 last month. The October reading was initially reported at 44. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)