WASHINGTON Feb 18 U.S. housing starts fell in
January as ground breaking for single-family projects slipped
off a 6-1/2-year peak, but stayed at levels consistent with a
gradually improving housing market.
Groundbreaking declined 2.0 percent to a seasonally adjusted
annual pace of 1.07 million units, the Commerce Department said
on Wednesday. Decembers' starts were barely revised at a 1.09
million-unit pace and January's reading was in line with Wall
Street's expectations.
Starts have now been above the one million-unit mark for
five straight months. Compared to January last year,
groundbreaking was up 18.7 percent.
Sluggish wage growth and a shortage of homes on the market
stymied housing last year, even as the broader economy was
accelerating.
But a turnaround in housing is expected this year as a
rapidly tightening labor market pushes up wages and encourages
more young adults to move out of their parents' basements and
set up their own homes.
Already in the fourth quarter, household formation was
accelerating, breaking above the one-million mark that usually
is associated with a fairly healthy housing market.
Although much of the gain in households went into rentals,
that would still be a boost to housing starts this year.
Single-family homes groundbreaking, the largest part of the
market, dropped 6.7 percent to a 678,000-unit pace. Starts in
this segment had hit their highest level since early 2008 in
December.
Projects in the Northeast, which was slammed by a storm
during the month, dipped 3.5 percent, with all the drag coming
from the multi-family segment.
Groundbreaking in the volatile multi-family homes segment
rose 7.5 percent to a 360,000-unit pace. With the rental
vacancies at their lowest level in more than two decades,
multi-family starts are likely to push higher this year.
In January, permits for future home construction dipped 0.7
percent to a 1.05 million-unit pace. Permits have been above a 1
million-unit pace since July.
Single-family permits fell 3.1 percent last month.
Multi-family permits rose 3.6 percent after tumbling 5.2 percent
in December.
