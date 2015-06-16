WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. housing starts fell in
May after a hefty increase the prior month, but a surge in
permits for future construction to a near eight-year high
suggested the pullback was temporary and pointed to underlying
strength in housing.
Groundbreaking dropped 11.1 percent to a seasonally
adjusted annual pace of 1.04 mullion units, the Commerce
Department said on Tuesday. That partially reversed April's
large gain. April starts were revised up to a 1.17 million-unit
rate, the highest since November 2007.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast housing starts
falling to a 1.10 million-unit pace last month after a
previously reported 1.14 million-unit rate.
Permits for future home construction increased 11.8 percent
to a 1.28 million-unit rate, the highest since August 2007.
Permits have been above a 1 million-unit pace since July.
Home building has regained ground lost during a harsh winter
and there are signs activity will accelerate this year as
tightening labor market conditions spur strong wage gains and
encourage young adults to move from their parents' basements.
A survey on Monday showed confidence among builders vaulting
to a nine-month high in June, with measures of current sales and
buyer traffic increasing solidly.
Economists anticipate that the housing market strength will
take up some of the slack of the struggling manufacturing sector
and support economic growth this year.
Groundbreaking for single-family homes, which account for
the largest share of the market, fell 5.4 percent to a 680,000
unit pace. Starts for the volatile multifamily segment tumbled
20.2 percent to a 356,000 unit rate.
Groundbreaking fell in all four regions, declining a steep
26.5 percent in the Northeast after April's spectacular gains.
Starts in the South, where most of the home building takes
place, fell 5.0 percent.
Single-family building permits increased 2.6 percent to
their highest level since December. Multi-family building
permits soared 24.9 percent.
Permits for buildings with five units or more increased to
their highest level since January 1990.
