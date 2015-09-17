WASHINGTON, Sept 17 U.S. housing starts fell
more than expected in August, but a rebound in building permits
pointed to sustained strength in the housing market, which
should support economic growth.
Groundbreaking dropped 3.0 percent to a seasonally
adjusted annual pace of 1.13 million-units, the Commerce
Department said on Thursday. July's starts were revised down to
a 1.16 million-unit rate from the previously reported 1.21
million-unit pace.
Despite the fall, which reflected declines in
groundbreaking on single and multifamily projects, starts
remained above a one million-unit pace for the fifth straight
month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast groundbreaking
on new homes falling to a 1.17 million-unit pace last month.
Building permits increased 3.5 percent last month to a 1.17
million-unit pace, after declining 15.5 percent in July.
A tightening labor market has unleashed pent-up demand for
housing, especially among young adults. A report on Wednesday
showed confidence among homebuilders advancing to a near-decade
high in September.
The strengthening housing market, also marked by rising home
sales and higher prices, is another segment of the economy that
is supportive of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
But the case for higher borrowing costs has been undermined by
recent global financial markets turmoil.
The U.S. central bank's policy-setting committee resumes a
two-day meeting on Thursday and is scheduled to announce its
decision on interest rates at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT). The decision
whether to raise the Fed's short-term interest rate from near
zero is seen as a close call.
In August, groundbreaking for single-family homes, which
accounts for the largest share of the market, fell 3.0 percent
to a 739,000 unit pace. Single-family home building in the
South, where most of the home construction takes place, rose 9.2
percent to the highest level since December 2007.
Starts for the volatile multifamily segment fell 3.0
percent to a 387,000 unit rate. Single-family building permits
rose 2.8 percent in August to their highest level since January
2008. Multi-family building permits rose 4.7 percent.
