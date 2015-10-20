WASHINGTON Oct 20 U.S. housing starts rose more
than expected in September on soaring demand for rental
apartments, a sign that the housing market continues to steadily
improve even as economic growth has slowed.
Groundbreaking increased 6.5 percent to a seasonally
adjusted annual pace of 1.21 million units, the Commerce
Department said on Tuesday.
It was the sixth straight month that starts remained above 1
million units, pointing to a sustainable housing recovery.
Starts increased to a 1.13 million-unit rate in August.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast groundbreaking
on new homes rising to a 1.15 million-unit pace last month.
Housing is one of the few bright spots in the economy, which
has been slammed by soft global demand and a strong dollar,
which have undercut exports, efforts by businesses to reduce an
inventory bulge and weak capital spending in the energy sector.
Economic activity has braked sharply, with third-quarter
growth estimates running below a 1.5 percent annualized rate.
The economy grew at a 3.9 percent rate in the second quarter.
Although residential construction accounts for less than 3
percent of gross domestic product, housing has a broader impact
on the economy, with rising home prices boosting household
wealth and therefore supporting consumer spending.
Starts for multi-family projects surged 18.3 percent to a
466,000 unit pace, the highest level since June. Multi-family
construction is being driven by demand for rentals, especially
by millennials, who cannot afford to buy their own homes because
of higher prices and debt burdens.
Groundbreaking for single-family homes, the largest segment
of the market, rose 0.3 percent to a 740,000 unit pace.
Economists say single-family building is being constrained by
land and labor shortages.
Starts in the South, where most of the home construction
takes place, rose 0.6 percent to their highest level since
October 2007. Groundbreaking on housing projects in the West was
the highest since July 2007.
Though building permits fell 5.0 percent to a 1.10
million-unit rate last month, a six-month low, the weakness is
likely to be temporary amid strong confidence levels among
homebuilders.
A survey on Monday showed builders' confidence rose to a
near 10-year high in October, with builders upbeat about current
sales conditions and expectations over the next six months.
Single-family building permits slipped 0.3 percent last
month. Multi-family building permits dropped 12.1 percent.
(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)