WASHINGTON Dec 16 U.S. housing starts in
November rebounded from a seven-month low and permits surged to
a five-month high, signs of strength in the housing market that
could give the Federal Reserve more confidence to raise interest
rates on Wednesday.
Groundbreaking jumped 10.5 percent to a seasonally adjusted
annual pace of 1.17 million units, the Commerce Department said
on Wednesday. October's starts were largely unchanged at a 1.06
million-unit rate.
The strong report came as Fed officials were due to resume a
two-day monetary policy meeting. The U.S. central bank is
expected to raise its benchmark overnight interest rate from
near zero at the end of the meeting. The first rate hike in
nearly a decade is not expected to derail the housing recovery.
November marked the eighth straight month that starts
remained above 1 million units, the longest stretch since 2007.
Economists expect housing starts to average around 1.1 million
units for 2015, which would be the highest since 2007 and up
from 1.0 million units in 2014.
Robust household formation as labor market strength
encourages young adults to leave their childhood homes is
underpinning the housing market recovery.
But the sector remains constrained by a persistent shortage
of houses available for sale. This has resulted in home prices
rising faster than salaries, pushing more people towards
renting.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast housing starts
rising to a 1.135 million-unit pace last month.
Single-family housing starts, the largest segment of the
market, increased 7.6 percent to a 768,000-unit pace. That was
the highest reading since January 2008. Groundbreaking on
single-family projects rose 8.8 percent in the South, where
most home building takes place.
Single family starts in the West jumped 15.1 percent to
their highest level since September 2007. Starts also rose in
the Northeast, but fell in the Midwest.
Starts for the volatile multi-family segment surged 16.4
percent to a 405,000-unit pace.
Building permits vaulted 11 percent to a 1.29 million-unit
rate last month, the highest since June. Permits are running
ahead of housing starts, which means groundbreaking will
remained supported in the months ahead.
Permits for the construction of single-family homes
increased 1.1 percent last month. Multi-family building permits
soared 26.9 percent.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)