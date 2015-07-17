WASHINGTON, July 17 U.S. housing starts
rebounded strongly in June and building permits surged to a near
eight-year high, pointing to a rapidly strengthening housing
market.
Groundbreaking increased 9.8 percent to a seasonally
adjusted annual pace of 1.17 million units, the Commerce
Department said on Friday.
May's starts were revised up to a 1.07 million-unit rate
from the previously reported 1.04 million-unit pace.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast housing starts
increasing to a 1.11 million-unit pace last month.
Rising household formation as a tightening labor market
encourages young adults to leave parental homes is boosting
demand for housing, especially apartments.
Permits for future home construction increased 7.4 percent
to a 1.34 million-unit rate, the highest level since July 2007.
Permits have been above a 1 million-unit pace since July.
A survey on Thursday showed builders' confidence held at a
more than 9-1/2-year high in July, suggesting that both permits
and groundbreaking have scope to rise further. Economists
anticipate that the housing market will mitigate the drag on the
economy from a struggling manufacturing sector.
While groundbreaking for single-family homes, which account
for the largest share of the market, slipped 0.9 percent to a
685,000 unit pace, that reflected a big drop in the Northeast.
Single-family starts in the South, where most of the home
building takes place, jumped to their highest level since March
2008.
Starts for the volatile multifamily segment surged 29.4
percent to a 489,000 unit rate. Groundbreaking for buildings
with five units or more increased to the highest level since
November 1987.
Single-family building permits rose 0.9 percent.
Multi-family building permits soared 15.3 percent. Permits for
buildings with five units or more increased to their highest
level since January 1990.
