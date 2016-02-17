WASHINGTON Feb 17 U.S. housing starts
unexpectedly fell in January likely as bad weather disrupted
building projects in some parts of the country, in what could be
a temporary setback for the housing market.
Groundbreaking fell 3.8 percent to a seasonally adjusted
annual pace of 1.099 million units, the Commerce Department said
on Wednesday. Part of the decline in starts could be attributed
to the snowstorms, which blanketed the Northeast last month.
December's starts were revised down to a 1.143 million-unit
rate from the previously reported 1.15 million-unit pace.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast housing starts
rising to a 1.17 million-unit pace last month.
The report comes on the heels of a survey on Tuesday showing
confidence among homebuilders fell in February amid concerns
over "the high cost and lack of availability of lots and labor."
Builders were less optimistic about current sales.
Still, the housing market fundamentals remain strong, with a
tightening labor market starting to push up wage growth.
Though residential construction accounts for a small
fraction of gross domestic product, the decline in starts at the
beginning of the year suggests that an anticipated rebound in
economic growth will be modest.
The economy grew at a 0.7 percent annual pace in the fourth
quarter after consumer spending moderated and a strong dollar
hurt exports. Gross domestic product growth was also restrained
by efforts by businesses to sell inventory and cuts in capital
goods spending by energy firms.
GDP growth estimates for the first quarter are currently
around a 2 percent rate.
In January, single-family housing starts, the largest
segment of the market, fell 3.9 percent to a 731,000-unit pace.
Single-family starts tumbled 14.1 percent in Northeast and fell
3.8 percent in Midwest. Groundbreaking on single-family projects
was unchanged in the South, where most home building takes
place. Single-family starts in the West slipped 0.4 percent.
Housing starts for the volatile multi-family segment dropped
3.7 percent to a 368,000-unit pace.
Building permits dipped 0.2 percent to a 1.202 million-unit
rate last month. Permits for the construction of single-family
homes fell 1.6 percent last month. Multi-family building permits
increased 2.1 percent.
(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)