WASHINGTON, March 16 U.S. housing starts
rebounded more than expected in February, hitting their highest
level in five months, as builders ramped up the construction of
single-family homes in a sign of confidence in the economy.
Groundbreaking increased 5.2 percent to a seasonally
adjusted annual pace of 1.18 million units, the highest level
since September, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday.
January's starts were revised up to a 1.12 million-unit rate
from the previously reported 1.099 million-unit pace.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast housing starts
rising to a 1.15 million-unit pace last month.
The rebound in groundbreaking activity could lift
first-quarter gross domestic product growth estimates, which
were cut on Tuesday following February's weak retail sales
report. The housing sector is being supported by a firming labor
market, which is encouraging young adults to leave their
parents' homes.
The increase in household formation has largely benefited
the multi-family segment of the housing market as many young
adults have student debts and little savings to purchase a home.
Labor and land shortages, however, remain a challenge for
builders, a survey showed on Tuesday.
Last month, groundbreaking on single-family housing
projects, the largest segment of the market, surged 7.2 percent
to an 822,000-unit pace, the highest since November 2007.
Single-family starts in the West rose to their highest level
since September 2007. In the South, where most home building
takes place, single-family starts were unchanged.
Single-family starts soared 18.6 percent in the Midwest.
Groundbreaking on single-family housing projects tumbled 12.5
percent in the Northeast, likely as ground remained too wet
after a major snowstorm in January.
Housing starts for the volatile multi-family segment rose
0.8 percent to a 356,000-unit pace.
Building permits fell 3.1 percent to a 1.17 million-unit
rate last month. Permits for the construction of single-family
homes rose 0.4 percent last month, while multi-family building
permits dropped 8.4 percent.
(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)