WASHINGTON, April 19 U.S. housing starts fell
more than expected in March and permits for future home
construction hit a one-year low, suggesting some cooling in the
housing market in line with signs of a sharp slowdown in
economic growth in the first quarter.
Groundbreaking decreased 8.8 percent to a seasonally
adjusted annual pace of 1.09 million units, the lowest level
since October, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday.
February's starts were revised up to a 1.19 million-unit rate
from the previously reported 1.18 million-unit pace.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast housing starts
slipping to a 1.17 million-unit pace last month.
Last month's drop in groundbreaking pointed to a moderation
in housing market activity and mirrors other data such as
business spending, trade and retail sales that have suggested
economic growth stalled in the first quarter.
The economy has been slammed by a strong dollar and weak
global demand, which have weighed on exports. Lower oil prices
are also a drag as they have undercut profits of energy firms,
causing a sharp decline in spending on capital projects.
Still, housing market fundamentals remain strong against the
backdrop of a buoyant labor market, which is increasing
employment opportunities for young adults, and in turn boosting
household formation.
Last month, groundbreaking on single-family housing
projects, the largest segment of the market, tumbled 9.2 percent
to a 764,000-unit pace, the lowest since October.
Single-family starts fell in all four regions last month,
sliding 4.9 percent in the South, where most home building takes
place. Housing starts for the volatile multi-family segment
declined 7.9 percent to a 325,000-unit pace.
Building permits dropped 7.7 percent to a 1.09 million-unit
rate last month, the lowest level since March last year. Permits
for the construction of single-family homes decreased 1.2
percent in March, while multi-family building permits plunged
18.6 percent.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)