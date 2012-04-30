The warehouse style of shopping is shown inside a Costco store in Carlsbad, California February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files

WASHINGTON U.S. consumers boosted spending only modestly last month and a gauge of Midwestern business activity fell sharply in April, suggesting the economy entered the second quarter with less steam.

The Commerce Department said on Monday consumer spending rose 0.3 percent last month, just below the median forecast in a Reuters poll.

When taking into account inflation, which has been fed in recent months by higher gasoline prices, spending barely rose, advancing just 0.1 percent.

"The spending number is an indication that the higher gas prices we saw last month are taking their toll," said Todd Schoenberger, managing principal at the Black Bay Group in New York.

The Commerce Department report also showed consumer income rose 0.4 percent last month. Analysts had expected a gain of 0.3 percent. After-tax income climbed 0.2 percent in March when accounting for higher prices.

U.S. government debt prices rose as anxiety over economic weakness in Europe and slowing growth in the United States led investors to favor lower-risk investments. U.S. stocks edged lower.

U.S. economic growth cooled in the first quarter as businesses cut back on investment and restocked shelves at a slower pace. The economy grew at a 2.2 percent annual pace in the first three months of the year, data on Friday showed, a slowdown from the fourth quarter's 3.0 percent rate.

Stronger consumer spending over the entire quarter cushioned the blow, but Monday's data suggested consumers ended the quarter spending less freely.

A separate report from the private Institute for Supply Management-Chicago showed business activity cooled much more than expected in the Midwest during April. The ISM index for the Midwest fell to 56.2, its lowest since November 2009.

The reading follows several other regional business surveys that have suggested the economy started the second quarter on a soft note.

"The economy is losing a little momentum but manufacturing is still expanding," said Gary Thayer, a macro strategist at Wells Fargo Advisors in St. Louis.

Another survey showed U.S. small business hiring slowed considerably in the April and employees saw a reduction in their hours, adding to signs of weakening in labor market conditions.

Businesses added 40,000 new jobs, a step back from the 75,000 positions created in March, according to Intuit, a payrolls processing firm.

The government's closely monitored employment report due on Friday is expected to show that payrolls increased 170,000 in April, according to a Reuters survey.

A price index for personal spending rose 0.2 percent in March, according to the Commerce Department data. In the 12 months through March, the PCE index was up 2.1 percent, the lowest in a year but still just above the U.S. Federal Reserve's target of 2 percent.

Another measure of prices suggested some build-up of inflationary pressure, however. The core PCE index, which strips out volatile food and energy prices and is often read as a measure of inflation trends, rose 2.0 percent in March from a year earlier, the biggest year-on-year rise since November 2008.

