By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, May 17 New claims for U.S. jobless
benefits last week held at levels suggesting sluggish growth in
hiring and factory activity in the mid-Atlantic region
contracted in May, worrisome signs for a still-fragile economic
recovery.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits held at
370,000, the Labor Department said on Thursday. That was a
little higher than analysts forecasted in a Reuters poll.
"We are really not showing much momentum in the labor market
at this time," said Sean Incremona, an economist at 4Cast in New
York.
The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said its business
activity index dropped to minus 5.8 from positive 8.5 in April,
falling well short of economists' expectations for an
acceleration of activity.
Any reading below zero indicates contraction in the region's
manufacturing. The survey covers factories in eastern
Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware.
U.S. stock prices extended losses following the Philadelphia
Fed's report, which added to concerns about the global economy
as Europe's debt crisis threatens to worsen.
SURVEY WEEK
The claims data comes on the heels of three straight months
of slowing employment gains. Companies added 115,000 new jobs to
their payrolls in April, the fewest in six months.
Thursday's claims report covered the week for May's payrolls
survey. The four-week average of new applications, a measure of
labor market trends, fell marginally between the April and May
survey periods, suggesting not much change in labor market
conditions.
"The claims data suggest some pickup in payroll growth but
only modestly from April," said Michael Gapen, an economist at
Barclays Capital in New York.
The U.S. Federal Reserve appears disinclined to ramp up its
support for the economy anytime soon unless the recovery
stumbles. Minutes from the Fed's April meeting released on
Wednesday supported that view.
A separate report on Thursday from the private Conference
Board showed a gauge of future U.S. economic activity fell in
April for the first time in seven months.
But other recent economic indicators have been more upbeat.
Data on Wednesday showed groundbreaking for U.S. homes rebounded
in April and factory activity gained momentum.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc posted a better-than-expected
quarterly profit on Thursday as more people shopped at its
established U.S. discount stores and spent more money.
A report by RealtyTrac showed foreclosure activity on U.S.
homes dropped in April to the lowest level in nearly five
years.
Still, Europe's debt crisis and the possibility that the tax
burden of U.S. households could increase next year pose
substantial risks for the economy.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner acknowledged these
risks before a group of business leaders in Baltimore, Maryland,
also warning about higher oil prices.
"We still live in a dangerous and uncertain world, with
Europe confronting a severe and protracted crisis," he said.
The number of people on extended unemployment benefits
slipped 45,824 to 304,755. Most states that were eligible for
the extended benefits program following the 2007-09 recession
lost that eligibility this year as their labor markets improved
or stabilized.
That could artificially push down the unemployment rate if
people dropping off the benefits rolls give up the hunt for
work.
A drop in the share of working-age Americans either with a
job or looking for one to near a 30-year low pushed the jobless
rate down to 8.1 percent last month from 8.2 percent in March.