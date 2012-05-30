* U.S. pending home sales fall 5.5 percent in April
* Mortgage applications drop 1.3 percent in latest week
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, May 30 Contracts to purchase
previously owned U.S. homes unexpectedly fell in April to a
four-month low, undermining some of the recent optimism that the
housing sector was touching bottom.
The National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday its
Pending Home Sales Index, based on contracts signed last month,
fell 5.5 percent to 95.5, its lowest level since December, after
a downwardly revised 3.8 percent increase in March.
The series still remained sharply higher from a year
earlier, and economists said the data did not change the view
that the U.S. economy remains in recovery mode.
"The drop in pending home sales is clearly disappointing,"
said Pierre Ellis, an economist at Decision Economics in New
York. "It remains to be seen whether this is the beginning of a
real downturn."
U.S. stock prices tumbled as rising bond yields for Italy
and Spain and the latest poll results in Greece worsened fears
the euro zone's debt crisis could tank the U.S. economy. The
yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes sank to the lowest in 60
years.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected signed contracts,
which lead home sales by a month or two, to rise 0.1 percent
after a previously reported 4.1 percent gain in March.
The housing market has been one of the U.S. economy's
weakest links as it recovers from the recession, but many
economists think the sector will actually add to economic growth
in 2012 for the first time in seven years.
The report on pending contracts in April could temper some
of that optimism.
"We're starting to see a little bit of stabilizing in some
of the housing markets around the country, but (housing)
continues to be a significant drag on our economy," U.S.
President Barack Obama said during a ceremony to sign the
reauthorization of the Export-Import Bank.
Also casting a shadow, applications for U.S. home mortgages
fell last week as refinance demand faltered, even as mortgage
rates hit another record low. The Mortgage Bankers Association
said its seasonally adjusted index of mortgage application
activity, which includes both refinancing and home purchase
demand, decreased 1.3 percent in the week ended May 25.
There have been some signs that the deflation in prices
could be over. On Tuesday, the S&P/Case Shiller composite index
showed home prices rose for the second month in a row in March.
Other recent signals have also been upbeat. Groundbreaking
for new homes rebounded in April and sales of both new and
previously owned homes rose.
But Wednesday's report showed contracts fell 12 percent in
the western United States and 6.8 percent in the South. They
edged lower in the Midwest and rose slightly in the Northeast.
Millions of Americans owe more on their homes than they are
worth, making them more cautious about spending and holding back
the economic recovery.
After a debt-fueled housing bubble, prices have fallen about
a third since 2006, according to some measures, and the housing
market continues to be saddled with an oversupply of unsold
properties.
The National Association of Realtors downplayed the declines
in pending sales.
"All of the major housing market indicators are expected to
trend gradually up," said Lawrence Yun, chief NAR economist.
Signed contracts were up 14.4 percent in the 12 months to
April.