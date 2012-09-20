* Manufacturing wraps up weakest quarter in three years
* Jobless claims suggest little improvement in labor market
* Mid-Atlantic factory activity contracts again in September
* Reports point to lackluster economic growth
By Lucia Mutikani and Steven C. Johnson
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Sept 20 U.S. manufacturing
closed out its weakest quarter in three years this month and the
number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits held
near two-month highs last week, suggesting the economic recovery
is failing to gain traction.
Other reports on Thursday suggested the economy's weakness
could prove protracted, with factory activity in the
Mid-Atlantic contracting for a fifth straight month in September
and a measure of future economic activity dipping in August.
"I don't think the economy is going anywhere fast," said
Ryan Sweet, a senior economist at Moody's Analytics in West
Chester, Pennsylvania. "The jobs market is still very difficult
and manufacturing, which was a key pillar of the recovery is
beginning to crack."
The economy grew at a sluggish 1.7 percent annual rate in
the second quarter, and economists said growth this quarter was
unlikely to have picked up much -- particularly with factory
activity showing fatigue.
Financial information firm Markit said its U.S. "flash," or
preliminary, manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index stood at
51.5 in September, unchanged from August. A reading above 50
indicates expansion.
The index averaged 51.5 in the third quarter, below the 54.2
registered between April and June, for its worst showing since
the third quarter of 2009. At 51.2, the output component was the
lowest since September 2009.
"With output growing at the slowest pace since the recovery
began, the manufacturing sector may have even acted as a slight
drag on the economy in the third quarter," Markit chief
economist Chris Williamson said.
A separate report from the Labor Department showed initial
claims for state unemployment aid edged down just 3,000 to a
seasonally adjusted 382,000 last week.
Economists had attributed a spike in claims in the prior
week to Tropical Storm Isaac, but the minimal improvement in the
latest reading pointed to fundamental weakness.
The four-week moving average for new claims, a better
measure of labor market trends, rose for a fifth straight week
to its highest level since June.
The uninspiring U.S. data and signs of increasing economic
weakness in China and Europe pushed U.S. stocks lower. Prices
for U.S. government debt rose, while the dollar gained versus a
basket of currencies.
JOB GROWTH RUT
Lackluster labor market conditions prompted the Federal
Reserve last week to launch an aggressive stimulus program. It
vowed to buy $40 billion worth of mortgage-backed securities
each month until it sees a sustained upturn on the jobs front.
Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren, one of
the more vocal "doves" at the U.S. central bank, said the new
program was need to "avoid a prolonged economic stagnation."
The jobless claims data covered the period for the
government's September nonfarm payrolls survey. Claims have
risen 8,000 between the August and September survey periods,
suggesting job growth remained modest this month.
U.S. employers added only 96,000 jobs in August, a step down
from July's 141,000 count. While the unemployment rate dropped
to 8.1 percent in August from 8.3 percent, it was because many
Americans gave up the search for work.
The jobless rate has been stuck above 8 percent for more
than three years, the first time this has happened since the
Great Depression.
Economists say fears of the so-called U.S. fiscal cliff --
the $500 billion or so in expiring tax cuts and government
spending reductions set to take hold in 2013 -- and Europe's
long-running debt problems have made businesses cautious about
boosting production and hiring.
"There is really no incentive for manufacturing firms here
in the U.S. to ramp up production or hiring anytime soon," said
Sam Bullard, a senior economist at Wells Fargo Securities in
Charlotte, North Carolina. "They are sitting back and assessing
the data as it comes in, what happens in November and what
Congress does before year end."
The problem extends beyond manufacturing. Publisher
Scholastic Corp said on Thursday that schools had cut
spending on books out of fear of the budget cuts that could come
if the economy hits the "fiscal cliff."
In a third economic report, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve
Bank said its business activity index was at minus 1.9 this
month compared with minus 7.1 in August.
While new orders rebounded for the first time since April,
shipments extended their slide and there was little improvement
in the measure of regional factory jobs.
Separately, the Conference Board's Leading Economic Index
dipped 0.1 percent in August after rising 0.5 percent in July.