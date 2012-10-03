* Companies add 162,000 jobs in September
* Demand for mortgage refinancing surged last week
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, Oct 3 U.S. companies added 162,000
jobs in September, more than economists expected but still
pointing to slow improvement in the labor market, data from a
payrolls processor showed on Wednesday.
Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast the ADP National
Employment Report would show a gain of 143,000 jobs.
The ADP figures come ahead of the government's much more
comprehensive labor market report for September due on Friday,
which includes both public and private sector employment.
That report is expected to show job growth improved
slightly, with employers adding 113,000 jobs. Private-sector
payrolls are seen rising by 130,000.
"This is consistent with a moderate pace of job growth and
we still haven't made much headway with the losses during the
downturn," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in
St. Petersburg, Florida.
"We would like to see growth on the order of 200,000 to
250,000."
U.S. stock index futures added to gains
immediately after the data, while the dollar edged higher
against the yen.
Last month the Federal Reserve launched an aggressive new
plan to bolster the economy, saying it will buy $40 billion in
mortgage-backed securities per month until the outlook for the
job market substantially improves and as long as inflation
remains contained.
The economy grew at just 1.3 percent in the second quarter
and economists believe the recovery will remain sluggish, though
it should avoid another contraction.
Analysts often refer to the ADP report to fine-tune their
expectations for Friday's Labor Department payrolls numbers,
though it is not always accurate in predicting the outcome.
In the past six months, the ADP report has exceeded the
government's private payrolls numbers by an average of just over
50,000, according to Barclays. August's initial figures from ADP
overshot by 98,000.
Some economists said Wednesday's data did not alter their
forecasts, given the recent divergence.
Small businesses - firms with fewer than 50 workers - added
half of the jobs in September, according to ADP, with 81,000 new
workers. Large companies with 500 or more workers added 17,000
jobs, while companies in the middle created 64,000 jobs.
The increase in private payrolls in August was revised down
to 189,000 from the previously reported 201,000. July's rise was
also revised down, to 156,000 from 173,000.
Separate data showed demand for mortgage refinancing surged
more than 19 percent last week as interest rates tumbled to new
record lows in the wake of the Fed's actions.
More people were also looking to buy a home, with purchase
applications rising nearly 4 percent.