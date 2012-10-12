* Consumer sentiment highest in five years
* Producer prices gain but inflation pressure muted
* U.S. stocks edge higher
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Oct 12 U.S. consumer sentiment
unexpectedly rose to its highest in five years in October as
consumers became more optimistic about the economy in a possible
boost to President Obama's reelection hopes.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's preliminary
October reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment came
in at 83.1, up from 78.3 the month before, and the highest since
September 2007, the survey showed on Friday.
The new buoyancy among consumers comes shortly after the
U.S. unemployment rate tumbled to its lowest in nearly four
years in September as more people returned to the workforce and
found jobs than economists had predicted.
"We are getting some quite interesting signals from consumer
sentiment and employment data - both (the) unemployment rate and
initial claims - that there has been some quite significant
improvement in the economy," said David Sloan, an economist at
4Cast in New York.
Economic issues have been a battleground in the election
campaign as Obama seeks to burnish his credentials as a
competent manager of the economy while Republican challenger
Mitt Romney has faulted his record on job creation and growth.
Friday's sentiment report was the last ahead of the Nov. 6 poll
and will be welcomed by Democrats.
The sentiment reading was well above the median forecast for
a slight decline to 78 among economists polled by Reuters.
U.S. stocks were higher after the news but pared some of
their earlier gains as equities struggled to make headway after
recently climbing to highs not seen in five years. The S&P 500
rose 0.1 percent in mid-morning trade.
October's unexpected jump in sentiment came as consumers
felt better about the economy in both the long and the short
term, the compilers of the Thomson Reuters/University of
Michigan survey said.
"What changed was how they (consumers) evaluated economic
conditions," survey director Richard Curtin said in a statement.
"Economic conditions during the year ahead were expected to be
'good' by more consumers, and more consumers expected 'good'
economic times over the next five years."
The survey's gauge of consumer expectations jumped to 79.5
from 73.5, well above an expected reading of 74. Expectations
were at their highest since July 2007.
The survey's barometer of current economic conditions rose
to 88.6 from 85.7 and was above a forecast of 86.
A separate report showed U.S. producer prices rose more than
expected in September as the cost of gasoline surged, but
underlying inflation pressures were muted in a sign the Federal
Reserve has room to carry out its new monetary stimulus program.
"If you take out food and energy you are essentially
looking at a number that didn't go anywhere and was actually
probably a little weaker than expected," said Cary Leahey, an
economist at Decision Economics in New York.
"These kinds of energy prices are debilitating to the
economy and it is one of the reasons why we haven't been able to
get any kind of a glide speed above a 2 percent annual (growth)
rate."
The Labor Department said on Friday its seasonally adjusted
Producer Price Index increased 1.1 percent last month.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected prices at farms,
factories and refineries to rise 0.7 percent after climbing 1.7
percent in August.