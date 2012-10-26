* Economy grows at 2 pct annual rate in 3rd quarter
* Consumer spending accounts for bulk of gain
* Government defense spending jumps; inventories drag
* Growth still too weak to substantially cut unemployment
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Oct 26 U.S. economic growth
accelerated in the third quarter as a last minute spurt in
consumer spending and a surprise turnaround in government
outlays offset the first cutback in business investment in more
than a year.
Even so, the stronger pace of expansion fell short of what
is needed to make much of a dent in unemployment, and it offered
little cheer for the White House ahead of the closely contested
Nov. 6 presidential election.
Gross domestic product grew at a 2 percent annual rate, the
Commerce Department said on Friday in its first estimate of the
third quarter, a pick-up from the second quarter's 1.3 percent
pace. But to make substantial headway cutting the jobless rate,
the economy needs to grow by more than a 2.5 percent pace over
several quarters.
The growth was a bit better than economists had expected, in
part because of a surge in government defense spending, which
was not expected to last. Defense spending rose at its fastest
pace in three years, and combined with the rise in household
consumption and a jump in home building to strengthen domestic
demand.
"The economy still has only weak forward momentum," said
Nigel Gault, chief U.S. economist at IHS Global Insight in
Lexington Massachusetts. "Some underlying fundamentals are
improving, but uncertainty at home and abroad is holding back
the business sector."
U.S. stocks ended the day little changed, with corporate
earnings holding greater sway over market sentiment, while
Treasury debt prices rose. The dollar was flat against a basket
of currencies.
Since climbing out of recession, the U.S. economy has faced
a series of headwinds ranging from high gasoline prices to the
debt turmoil in Europe and, lately, fears of U.S. government
austerity. The economy has struggled to exceed a 2 percent
growth pace and remains about 4.5 million jobs short of where it
stood when the downturn started.
White House adviser Alan Krueger said the GDP report
underscored the need to extend tax cuts for the middle class and
small businesses, as President Barack Obama has proposed.
Obama's Republican challenger, Mitt Romney, described it as
evidence of the president's failed policies.
In the third quarter, consumers shrugged off the impending
sharp cuts in government spending and higher taxes that are due
early next year and went on a bit of a shopping spree, buying
automobiles and snapping up Apple Inc's iPhone 5.
Consumer spending, which accounts for about 70 percent of
U.S. economic activity, grew at a 2 percent rate after
increasing 1.5 percent in the second quarter.
A separate private-sector report showed consumer sentiment
rose this month to its highest point in five years, another sign
households are little worried by the looming fiscal cliff at
year end that will raise income taxes and is estimated to drain
about $600 billion from the economy next year unless Congress
acts.
SPENDING DESPITE INCOME SQUEEZE
High stock prices and firming home values have made
households a bit more willing to take on new debt, supporting
consumer spending even in the face of higher gasoline prices.
An inflation gauge in the government's GDP report rose at a
1.8 percent rate, up from the second quarter's 0.7 percent pace.
But a core measure that strips out food and energy costs slowed
to a 1.3 percent rate, suggesting the rise in overall inflation
will be temporary.
Even so, with about 23 million Americans either out of work
or underemployed, consumers might have to cut back, especially
if they get slapped with a higher tax bill in 2013.
Incomes were squeezed in the third quarter -- rising just
0.8 percent after accounting for inflation and taxes -- and
households slowed their saving to ramp up their spending.
Government spending, which snapped eight straight quarters
of declines, accounted for 0.7 percentage point of GDP growth.
Defense outlays jumped at a 13 percent annual rate, the most
since the second quarter of 2009, after dropping for three
consecutive quarters. The surge was mainly in defense services
-- installation, and support for both weapons and personnel.
Fears of the fiscal cliff hammered business spending, which
dropped at a 1.3 percent pace, the first decrease since the
first quarter of 2011.
"We are being really cautious about (the) kinds of
investments we make and the kinds of risks we are taking in this
environment," the chief executive of consumer products maker
Newell Rubbermaid Inc, Mike Polk, told Reuters on
Friday.
Worries over slower global growth have weighed on the
corporate sector, which has issued a series of disappointing
third-quarter earnings reports. According to Thomson Reuters
data, 63 percent of companies have posted revenues below
analysts' expectations; several have also announced job cuts.
Slowing global demand, particularly weakness in Europe and
China, caused U.S. exports to contract for the first time since
the first quarter of 2009. Exports declined by 1.6 percent,
outstripping a 0.2 percent decline in imports, marking the first
drop in imports for three years.
Another spot of weakness in the GDP report were inventories,
which were squeezed by a drought in the U.S. Midwest. Farm
inventories cut 0.42 percentage point from GDP growth and could
remain a drag in the fourth quarter.
Home building, which has been a weak spot in the economic
recovery, surged at a 14.4 percent rate, thanks in large part to
the Federal Reserve's ultra-accommodative monetary policy
stance, which has driven mortgage rates to record lows.
Economists say housing - the epicenter of the last recession
- will contribute to growth this year for the first time since
2005.