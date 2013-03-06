* Private employers add 198,000 workers in February
* January private payrolls gain revised up to 215,000
* Report puts upside risk to February nonfarm payrolls
* Factory orders fall 2 percent on weak transportation
By Steven C. Johnson and Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, March 6 U.S. private employers hired
more workers than expected in February and demand for a range of
factory goods was solid in January, hopeful signs for the
economy as it deals with higher taxes and deep government budget
cuts.
The reports on Wednesday suggested economic activity picked
up after it stalled in the final three months of 2012.
"They provide some signs that the economy is doing a little
bit better," said Michael Strauss, chief economist at Commonfund
in Wilton, Connecticut.
Private employers added 198,000 jobs to payrolls last month,
the ADP National Employment Report showed, handily beating
economists' expectations for an increase of 170,000. There were
solid gains in construction, where payrolls rose by 21,000.
Adding to the report's firm tone, January's count was
revised to show 23,000 more jobs added than previously reported.
The report is jointly developed with Moody's Analytics.
"It feels like underlying job growth continues to improve,
and at the current pace, this should be enough to start bringing
down unemployment," said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's
Analytics. The jobless rate is currently at 7.9 percent.
"In a really rip-roaring economy, we'd be creating closer to
300,000 jobs a month or a bit north of that. So we're not there
yet, but we're moving in the right direction," he said.
A separate report from the Commerce Department showed orders
for manufactured goods dropped 2 percent, weighed down by a
plunge in demand for transportation equipment.
But orders excluding the volatile transportation category
increased a healthy 1.3 percent, pointing to underlying strength
in a sector that carried the economy out of the 2007-09
recession.
The department also said non-defense capital goods orders
excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business
spending plans, increased by a more robust 7.2 percent in
January instead of 6.3 percent, as it reported last week.
That optimism was also captured in the Federal Reserve's
Beige Book, which showed growth improving gradually in January
and early February, largely thanks to a broad-based housing
market recovery.
DEMAND PICKING UP
The signs of underlying strength in the economy are
encouraging, given a recent tightening in fiscal policy.
A 2 percent payroll tax cut ended and tax rates went up for
wealthy Americans on Jan. 1, hurting consumer spending. In
addition, $85 billion in federal budget cuts, known as the
"sequester," started on March 1, and could cut as much as 0.6
percentage point from growth this year.
Stocks on Wall Street ended mostly up on the data, with the
Dow Jones industrial average setting a record high for a
second day. The dollar rose against a basket of currencies
, while prices for U.S. Treasury debt fell for
a third straight session.
"Manufacturers and business leaders are telling us that
demand has picked up, that they are short of inventory and that
they are adding workers," said Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic
strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New York.
The ADP employment data may bode well for the government's
more comprehensive labor market report, due on Friday. However,
the ADP data has not always been a good predictor of the
government report, which captures both public and private jobs.
Also, economists noted that the ADP report made no estimate
of any impact from the snowstorm that buried the East Coast
during the survey week for February U.S. nonfarm payrolls.
"We believe the payroll count was reduced by around 30,000
because of the weather," said Daniel Silver, an economist at
JPMorgan in New York.
According to a Reuters survey of economists, nonfarm
payrolls likely increased 160,000 in February, up from a gain of
157,000 in January.
The gains in construction jobs evident in the ADP report
underscored recent signs of an acceleration in the housing
market recovery. Home prices have been rising since last
February and the sector last year contributed to overall U.S.
growth for the first time since 2005.
A third report from the Mortgage Bankers Association showed
applications for loans to buy homes, a leading indicator of home
sales, surged 15 percent last week, snapping three straight
weeks of declines.
Economists believe the housing market recovery may just have
enough strength to help the economy weather tighter fiscal
policy.
Hiring last month was spread evenly across small, medium and
large businesses, the ADP report showed. Private sector hiring
in January had been skewed heavily toward small businesses.