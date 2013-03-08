* Non-farm payrolls expected to rise 160,000 in February
* Unemployment rate seen holding steady at 7.9 percent
* Average hourly earnings expected to rise 0.2 percent
* Report to show some strength in the economy
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, March 8 U.S. job growth likely
advanced at a moderate pace in February, which would suggest the
economy has enough momentum to withstand the blow from higher
taxes and deep government spending cuts.
Employers are expected to have added 160,000 jobs to their
payrolls last month, picking up slightly from January's 157,000
count, according to a Reuters survey of economists.
While that would only be enough to hold the unemployment
rate steady at 7.9 percent, it would be another sign of the
economy's fundamental health, which has already propelled the
Dow Jones industrial average to record highs.
"Even though it doesn't necessary mean an acceleration in
growth momentum, it suggests the economy is able to absorb the
fiscal austerity," said Millan Mulraine, senior economist at TD
Securities in New York.
A 2 percent payroll tax cut ended and tax rates went up for
wealthy Americans on Jan. 1. In addition, $85 billion in federal
budget cuts that could slice as much as 0.6 percentage point
from growth this year started on March 1.
The Labor Department will release the February employment
report on Friday at 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT)
While, February's anticipated pace will be below the 177,000
jobs per month average for the six months through January, there
are other hints that the labor market's tone is improving.
First-time claims for jobless benefits fell significantly in
February and a report on Wednesday showed private employers
hired more workers than expected that month, which led some
economists to brace for an upside surprise on Friday.
A snowstorm that buried the East Coast during the survey
week for the report could also have kept some workers at home,
temporarily depressing the jobs tally in February.
"We are moving in the right direction, but it's just
frustratingly slow," said Peter McHenry, an assistant economics
professor at the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg in
Virginia. "We want job growth to be large and robust, and there
are still way too many people who are unemployed."
About 22.7 million Americans are either out of work or
underemployed.
FED STILL IN PLAY
With employment falling far short of the roughly 250,000
jobs per month over a sustained period that economists say is
needed to significantly reduce unemployment, the report will
give the Federal Reserve ammunition to maintain its very
accommodative monetary policy.
The U.S. central bank is buying $85 billion in bonds per
month and has said it would keep up asset purchases until it
sees a substantial improvement in the labor market outlook, a
message that Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke drove home in
congressional testimony last week.
Since the 2007-09 recession ended, the economy has struggled
to grow above a 2 percent annual pace. In the fourth quarter,
output barely expanded.
Details of the February report are expected to show
broad-based gains, with construction likely the star. The sector
is expected to have added at least 25,000 jobs last month. In
January, construction payrolls increased 28,000, for a fourth
straight month of double-digit gains.
A decisive turnaround in the housing market and rebuilding
on the East Coast after the destruction wrought by Superstorm
Sandy in late October is boosting jobs at construction sites.
Manufacturers likely stepped up hiring in February, although
the pace is expected to still be well below what was seen early
last year because of lackluster domestic demand and cooling
growth overseas.
After seven straight months of gains, retail employment
probably took a breather in February. Courier and messenger jobs
could rebound from the previous month's drop, but may also have
been depressed by the bad weather on the East Coast.
Healthcare and social assistance probably recorded another
month of solid job gains. The same is expected for leisure and
hospitality.
Government payrolls are likely to have dropped by about
7,000 last month after falling 9,000 in January. Moderating
local government layoffs, outside education, should help to
blunt the blow from future job losses at federal agencies as
Washington tightens its belt.
The sustained steady job gains are lending some stability to
wages. Average hourly earnings are projected to have risen 0.2
percent last month after increasing by the same margin in
January.
That would be the fourth straight month of gains in hourly
earnings. They increased 2.1 percent in the 12 months through
January after a similar advance in December.
"Earnings appear to have bottomed last year and are turning
higher on account of the improving labor market performance,"
said Mulraine.
The length of the average workweek is expected to have held
steady at 34.4 hours.