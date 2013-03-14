* Weekly jobless claims fall 10,000, third week of decline
* Four-week average of claims lowest in five years
* Producer prices rise 0.7 percent on gasoline
* Core PPI mostly contained, favors easier Fed policy
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, March 14 The number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped for a third
straight week last week, the latest indication the labor market
recovery was gaining traction.
Other data on Thursday showed a spike in the cost of
gasoline pushed up producer prices last month, but a lack of
broad price pressures gives the Federal Reserve scope to
maintain its very easy monetary policy.
The claims report added to a range of data, from retail
sales to manufacturing and employment, that have suggested a
limited impact on the economy from higher taxes.
"The recent labor market data signal at least steady, and
potentially improving, job growth so far in 2013 despite the
implementation of various forms of fiscal tightening," said
Daniel Silver, an economist at JPMorgan in New York.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 10,000
to a seasonally adjusted 332,000 last week, the Labor Department
said. Economists polled by Reuters had expected first-time
applications for jobless aid to rise to 350,000.
The four-week moving average for new claims, a better
measure of labor market trends, fell to a five-year low,
suggesting a firming in underlying labor market conditions.
While signs of strength in the jobs market could intensify
an already lively debate at the Fed on the future course of
monetary policy, economists said the U.S. central bank was
unlikely to scale back its monetary stimulus.
Policymakers meet next week to assess the economy and are
widely expected to keep purchasing $85 billion in bonds per
month in an effort to spur even stronger economic growth. It has
said the Fed would keep up asset purchases until it saw a
substantial improvement in the labor market outlook.
While employment growth has picked up in recent months, that
is more a reflection of a decrease in layoffs than a pick up in
hiring. In February, nonfarm payrolls increased by a healthy
236,000, but economists said that is not enough to satisfy the
U.S. central bank.
"The Fed is looking for a broad underlying improvement in
the labor market. We need to see the hiring rate accelerate for
this labor market recovery to really take hold," said Omair
Sharif, an economist at RBS in Stamford, Connecticut.
A government report on Tuesday showed layoffs in January
were the lowest on records dating to 2000, while the pace of
hiring held steady.
Investors welcomed the drop in claims and bought U.S.
stocks. The Dow Jones industrial average extended its
winning streak to 10 days and once again closed at a record
high. Prices for U.S. Treasury debt fell, while the dollar
retreated from a seven-month peak against a basket of
currencies.
BENIGN INFLATION
A second report from the Labor Department offered little
reason to worry about a rise in inflation, with food prices at
the wholesale level almost reversing January's increase and the
cost of automobiles rising only marginally.
However, gasoline prices jumped 7.2 percent last month,
enough to push the Producer Price Index up a relatively steep
0.7 percent after a 0.2 percent advance in January.
In the 12 months through February, prices received by farms,
factories and refineries rose 1.7 percent, the fastest increase
since October and up from a 1.4 percent gain the prior month.
But underlying inflation pressures remained contained, with
wholesale prices excluding volatile food and energy costs rising
0.2 percent after a similar increase in January.
In the 12 months through February, this so-called core PPI
was up 1.7 percent, the smallest rise since January 2011.
While gasoline prices pushed up producer prices last month,
they have started to fall from their lofty levels. This should
keep inflation under wraps and boost consumer purchasing power.
"The underlying picture for inflation remains quiet. Prices
for oil and gasoline have fallen back since February, so we
expect to see a sharp fall in the headline PPI next month," said
Nigel Gault, chief U.S. economist at IHS Global Insight in
Lexington, Massachusetts.