* Wholesale inventories drop 0.5 percent in May
* Biggest decline since September 2011
* Mortgage rates rise in latest week
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, July 10 U.S. wholesale inventories
fell in May by the most in a year and a half, the second
straight monthly decline and a sign that restocking by
businesses could weigh against economic growth in the second
quarter.
The Commerce Department said on Wednesday wholesale
inventories dropped 0.5 percent during the month, confounding
the expectations of analysts polled by Reuters, who expected an
increase.
The data led many economists to cut their forecasts for
economic growth in the April-June period, which was already
expected to come in below the lackluster 1.8 percent annual rate
posted in the first quarter. Deep federal budget cuts are
holding back growth by trimming wages for government workers.
Yet despite ever-darker views of economic output around
mid-year, policymakers and Wall Street economists appear
confident the fiscal pain will prove transitory.
Employers also seem to see better days ahead. Data last week
showed relatively robust hiring in June, raising expectations
the economy was healing quickly enough for the Federal Reserve
to begin paring back monetary stimulus later this year.
"While upcoming U.S. GDP data will continue to show a fairly
weak picture, ... the jobs market is healthier," said Richard
Gilhooly, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New
York.
Wednesday's data highlighted how bumpy the road to economic
recovery could be this year. The decline in inventories in May
was the sharpest since September 2011. The government also
revised its estimate for inventories in April to show a 0.1
percent decline rather than a previously reported modest
increase.
Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product
changes. Economists at Macroeconomic Advisers, a respected
forecasting firm, cut their estimate for second-quarter economic
growth by a half point to a 0.7 percent annual rate. The firm
sees a return to much stronger growth by the end of the year.
The declines in inventories during May were broad based,
from long-lasting manufactured goods to groceries and farm
products. The fall in durable goods stocks was the largest since
December 2009.
However, sales were stronger than expected during the month,
rising 1.6 percent.
Prices for U.S. government debt and stocks fell as traders
awaited the minutes from the June Federal Reserve policy
meeting, which will be released later on Wednesday.
In recent weeks, interest rates have been rising sharply as
the Fed prepares to reduce its extraordinary monetary stimulus.
Last week, mortgage rates rose to their highest level in two
years, depressing demand from potential homeowners, data from an
industry group showed.
Interest rates on fixed 30-year mortgages rose for the ninth
week in a row to average 4.68 percent in the week ended July 5,
the Mortgage Bankers Association said. It was the highest level
since July 2011 and a 10 basis point increase over the week
before.
The surge in costs had been expected to push some undecided
buyers into the market as they rush to lock in rates before they
rise even more, but the MBA's seasonally adjusted gauge of loan
requests for home purchases fell 3.1 percent, the second
straight week of declines.
Rates have been rising since early May, and the increase
accelerated after comments from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke last
month that the U.S. central bank expects to wind down the pace
of its quantitative easing program later this year if the
economy improves as expected.