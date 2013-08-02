* U.S. nonfarm payrolls rise 162,000 in July
* Unemployment rate falls to 7.4 percent
* Mixed signals for prospects of Fed easing stimulus
* Disconnect between hiring and GDP a worrisome trend
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, Aug 2 U.S. employers slowed their
pace of hiring in July but the jobless rate fell anyway, a pair
of mixed signals that could make the U.S. Federal Reserve more
cautious about drawing down its huge economic stimulus program.
The number of jobs outside the farming sector increased by
162,000 last month, the smallest gain in four months and below
analysts' expectations, Labor Department data showed on Friday.
The lackluster reading reinforced the view that the job
market is only inching toward recovery from the 2007-09
recession and weighed on financial markets.
"We're sort of grinding along here," said Gordon Charlop,
managing director at Rosenblatt Securities in New York.
At the same time, gains in employment were enough to push
the jobless rate down to 7.4 percent, its lowest level since
December 2008.
However, the report was full of details that cast the
declining jobless rate in a poor light and raised doubts over
whether the economy has improved enough for the Fed to begin
reducing bond purchases at its next meeting in September.
Several Wall Street banks, in fact, pushed their forecasts
for the Fed's so-called tapering move toward year end from
September.
Part of the drop in unemployment was due to a decline in the
size of the U.S. workforce, which only includes people who have
jobs or are looking for work. The workforce can shrink when more
workers retire or go to school, but it also contracts when
people give up the job hunt.
Also robbing some of the report's luster, Americans on
average worked shorter work weeks in July, while hourly wages
fell. That bodes poorly for future consumer spending, the engine
of the U.S. economy. The construction industry shed 6,000 jobs.
The government also said 26,000 fewer jobs were created in
May and June than previously estimated.
TAPER TALK
The darker side of the report gave direction to Wall Street.
Yields on U.S. government debt fell sharply, suggesting
investors were less confident the Fed could soon begin easing
its bond purchases, which are aimed at spurring employment. U.S.
stocks were mostly flat.
The U.S. central bank currently buys $85 billion a month in
bonds to keep borrowing costs low, and the stimulus program has
helped the country's beleaguered housing market and boosted car
sales.
Fewer U.S. primary dealers now expect the Fed to start
scaling back purchases in September than they did a month ago,
according to a poll conducted by Reuters after the payrolls
figures were released on Friday.
Nine of 18 primary dealers - the large banks that do
business directly with the Fed - expect it to reduce its bond
buying in September, while two predicted a cut back in October,
five said December, one said the fourth quarter of 2013, and one
said the first quarter of 2014.
In a similar poll conducted July 5, 11 of 17 dealers
expected purchases to slow in September, three said October,
only two said December, and one said the first quarter of 2014.
"After today I am solidly in December rather than
September," said Michael Moran, chief economist at Daiwa
Securities America in New York.
"Today's data do not necessarily lower the probability of a
taper in September, but they don't cement the likelihood of a
taper the way a stronger payrolls figure would have," said Dana
Saporta, U.S. economist at Credit Suisse in New York.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said last month the U.S. central
bank would likely reduce its monthly purchases by the end of the
year if the economy progressed as much as policymakers expect.
On Friday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he
believed the Fed should be careful about basing its decisions on
forecasts and that policymakers should wait to see more data
before deciding to taper bond purchases.
Other data on Friday showed a slight gathering of
inflationary pressure, with the 12-month reading of the Commerce
Department's gauge of core inflation rising to 1.2 percent in
June from 1.1 percent a month earlier.
That could allay some concerns at the Fed that extremely low
inflation could hurt the economy by giving consumers more reason
to put off purchases.
Policymakers also might take comfort in a pace of hiring
that at least appears to be steady. The jobless rate has fallen
eight tenths of a percentage point in the last year.
"While July itself was a bit disappointing, the Fed will be
looking at the cumulative improvement," said Paul Ashworth, an
economist at Capital Economics in Toronto. He reckoned the Fed
was still on track to trim its stimulus efforts in September.
STRUCTURAL CONCERNS
Beyond the report's implications for policy, a deeper
question is whether the pace of job creation can be sustained,
given weak economic growth.
Gross domestic product, a measure of the nation's economic
output, grew at a mere 1.4 percent annual rate in the first half
of the year, down from 2.5 percent in the same period of 2012.
Most economists expect GDP will accelerate in the second
half of this year, which would make it more plausible for the
current hiring trend to continue.
But the fact that the jobless rate has fallen steadily
despite weak output might point to a frightening possibility:
perhaps the U.S. economy's growth potential has fallen.
This would mean less output is needed to create jobs but
that incomes would grow at a slower pace over the long run. The
prospect of such a structural shift worries economists and
investors.
Friday's report could fan those concerns. The average work
week declined to 34.4 hours in July, while average hourly
earnings slipped 0.1 percent.
"The labor market remains stuck in quicksand," said Todd
Schoenberger, managing partner at LandColt Capital in New York.
The report also showed 5.7 percent of Americans who had jobs
in July could not get enough hours to qualify as full-time
workers, the same percentage as in June.
While the unemployment rate has fallen steadily over the
last year, the share of part-time workers who want more hours
has barely dropped.
Also, the number of long-term unemployed, while falling,
remains historically high. Bernanke has warned this situation
could deal lasting damage to the economy's growth potential.
That is because people out of work for extended periods
might never work again. In July, 4.25 million Americans had been
unemployed for at least six months.