* New jobless claims rise 5,000 in latest week
* Four-week average falls to lowest since 2007
* Trend supports view Fed will taper bond buying
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, Aug 8 A gauge of the trend in
layoffs of American workers fell last week to its lowest since
before the 2007-09 recession, a hopeful sign for the U.S.
economy.
The four-week average of new claims for state jobless
benefits dropped to 335,500, the Labor Department said on
Thursday. The reading has not been that low since November 2007,
just before the United States fell into a calamitous recession.
Now it appears that a long cycle of aggressive layoffs,
which had fueled a surge in unemployment and helped shape two
presidential elections, is over.
Still, employers have appeared reticent to hire, and
Thursday's data still pointed to only modest economic growth.
Last week, initial jobless claims edged 5,000 higher to 333,000,
a little less than expected.
"The overall economy and the labor market are improving at a
moderate pace," said Lindsey Piegza, chief economist at
brokerage Sterne Agee & Leach in Chicago.
The pull-back in layoffs since 2009 has helped bring about a
substantial fall in the jobless rate, and the trend in jobless
claims could make the Federal Reserve more comfortable in
unwinding the nation's last giant economic stimulus program.
Many economists expect the U.S. central bank to begin
reducing its massive bond-buying stimulus program as soon as
next month. The Fed currently buys $85 billion a month in bonds
to push borrowing costs lower and help boost economic recovery.
While layoffs are roughly half their level in early 2009,
the recovery in job creation has been more lackluster.
Employers added just 162,000 workers to payrolls in July.
Economic growth has also trended lower in recent months, with
national output growing at a mere 1.4 percent annual rate in the
first half of the year, down from 2.5 percent in the same period
of 2012.
"The potential for job creation to meaningfully accelerate
is limited," said Jim Baird, an investment officer at Plante
Moran Financial Advisors in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Wall Street analysts polled by Reuters had expected
first-time applications to rise to 336,000 last week, and
investors did not appear to take any cues from the claims data.
U.S. stock prices rose, while yields on U.S.
government debt fell ahead of a $16 billion bond
auction.
New jobless claims were volatile in July due to regular
summer auto plant shutdowns, which make it hard for the
government to adjust the data for seasonal swings.
But that volatility is now past, and Labor Department
analysts said there was nothing unusual in the data and that no
states had provided estimates.
The claims report showed the number of people still
receiving benefits under regular state programs after an initial
week of aid rose 67,000 to 3.018 million in the week ended July
27.