* Durable goods orders ex-transportation rise 1.1 percent
* Gauge of business spending plans rise 1.7 percent
* Details of durable goods orders report mixed
* Weekly jobless claims rise 14,000
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Feb 27 Orders for long-lasting U.S.
manufactured goods excluding transportation and a gauge of
business spending unexpectedly rose in January, offering hopeful
signs for factory activity which has slowed in recent months.
Still, the data on Thursday was not enough to alter views
that economic growth hit a soft patch early in the first
quarter, with key measures like shipments declining last month.
"Upside surprises are welcome news. Underlying strength in
the economy, however, remains less than stellar at the start of
the year," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Mesirow
Financial in Chicago.
The Commerce Department said durable goods orders excluding
transportation rose 1.1 percent, the largest increase since May,
after falling 1.9 percent in December. Durable goods are items
from toasters to aircraft meant to last three years or more.
The increase last month, which beat economists' expectations
for a 0.3 percent fall, reflected a surge in orders for
computers and electronic products, fabricated metal products and
defense capital goods.
There were, however, declines in orders for machinery,
primary metals, electrical equipment, appliances and components,
and transportation equipment.
Data such as industrial production and regional factory
surveys have suggested a loss of momentum in manufacturing and
the broader economy in recent months.
Part of the slowdown reflects unusually cold weather that
has disrupted activity. Manufacturing is also cooling as
businesses work through a massive stock of unsold goods that was
accumulated in the second half of 2013.
As a result, they are placing fewer orders with
manufacturers, holding back factory production.
In January, shipments of durable goods fell for a second
straight month and inventories rose 0.3 percent after increasing
0.9 percent in December.
"What we're not seeing in terms of manufacturing production
is a consistent steady demand for products leading to a
cumulative growth rate in manufacturing," said Lance Roberts,
chief economist at STA Wealth Management in Houston.
CORE CAPITAL GOODS ORDERS UP
Non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a
closely watched proxy for business spending plans, rose 1.7
percent after dropping 1.8 percent in December.
Economists had expected orders for these so-called core
capital goods to slip 0.5 percent last month.
While the increase in core capital goods orders last month
was a positive development, shipments of these goods fell 0.8
percent, indicating weakness in activity in the near-term.
Shipments of core capital goods are used to calculate
equipment spending in the government's measure of gross domestic
product. They had increased 0.3 percent in December.
"They are another indicator that growth in the economy has
gotten off to a slow start this year," said Tim Quinlan, an
economist at Wells Fargo Securities in Charlotte, North
Carolina.
U.S. financial markets were little moved by the data, with
investors keeping an eye on the unrest in Ukraine.
A separate report from the Labor Department showed initial
claims for state unemployment benefits increased 14,000 to a
seasonally adjusted 348,000. Economists had expected first-time
applications to fall to 335,000.
While last week's increase pushed them to the upper end of
their range so far this year, it does not signal labor market
weakness as claims tend to be volatile around federal holidays.
The four-week moving average for new claims, considered a
better measure of underlying labor market conditions as it irons
out week-to-week volatility, was unchanged at 338,250.
"Our sense is that there has been no change in the
underlying pace of layoffs," said Guy Berger, an economist at
RBS in Stamford, Connecticut.
The unusually cold winter has clouded the labor market
picture, with job growth braking sharply in December and
recovering only marginally in January.
A third month of weak hiring is expected after snowstorms
slammed the densely populated regions of the country during the
survey week for February nonfarm payrolls.
"Still, despite the steadiness in the claims data, we expect
that next week's employment report may show an impact from
adverse weather," said Berger.