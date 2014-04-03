(Adds details, new analyst comments, updates markets)
* Trade deficit widens to $42.3 billion in February
* Trade gap points to weaker first-quarter growth
* Weekly jobless claims rise 16,000
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, April 3 The U.S. trade deficit
unexpectedly widened in February as exports hit a five-month
low, suggesting first-quarter growth could be much weaker than
initially anticipated.
Despite the trade setback, the economy remains on track to
regain momentum as the year progresses. Other data on Thursday
showed activity in the services sector accelerating in March
after being hampered by unusually cold weather.
"At this point, it appears that growth will struggle to top
one percent" in the first quarter, said Peter D'Antonio, an
economist at Citigroup in New York.
The Commerce Department said the deficit on the trade
balance increased 7.7 percent to $42.3 billion, the largest
since September last year. The inflation-adjusted gap widened to
$50.1 billion from $48.5 billion in January.
Economists, who had expected the deficit to narrow to $38.5
billion, said trade could slice off as much as half a percentage
point from first-quarter gross domestic product. It added about
a percentage point to fourth quarter GDP.
First-quarter growth estimates, already on the low side were
marked down. RBS slashed its first-quarter GDP estimate to an
annualized rate of 0.6 percent from 1.2 percent.
Barclays and Morgan Stanley cut their estimates by
three-tenths to a 1.9 percent and 1.2 percent rate,
respectively.
The economy grew at a 2.6 percent pace in the final three
months of 2013. The economy has faced a series of headwinds,
ranging from the unseasonably cold temperatures to businesses
placing fewer orders with manufacturers after rapidly stocking
up their warehouses in the second half of last year.
Growth has also been clipped by the end of long-term
unemployment benefits and cuts to food stamps.
U.S. Treasury debt prices were trading higher on the mixed
economic reports, while stocks on Wall Street were marginally
lower. The dollar rose against the euro after the European
Central Bank kept interest rates on hold and pledged to use
unconventional measures if needed to fight low inflation.
WEAK EXPORTS
In February, exports fell 1.1 percent to $190.4 billion, the
lowest level since September. Exports dropped in nearly all
categories, with the largest decline in industrial supplies and
materials.
While exports to China tumbled 4.6 percent, a 19.5 percent
plunge in imports narrowed the politically sensitive U.S. trade
deficit with the world's second-largest economy to its smallest
level since March 2013.
Some of the drop in imports was likely due to the Chinese
New Year holiday. Though overall imports rose 0.4 percent,
petroleum imports were the lowest in a year.
Declining petroleum imports as a domestic energy production
boom reduces the nation's dependency on foreign oil helped to
shrink the trade deficit last year. The current account deficit
hit a 14-year low in the fourth quarter of 2013.
Economists were optimistic of a pick-up in exports, citing a
strong rise in the export orders component in the Institute for
Supply Management's March manufacturing survey.
"Some of the February weakness probably reflects
weather-related transport delays," said Ted Wieseman, an
economist at Morgan Stanley in New York.
In a second report, the Institute for Supply Management said
its services sector index rose to 53.1 in March from a reading
of 51.6 in February, which was the lowest since February 2010.
A gauge of new orders rose for a third straight month and
employment in the vast services sector rebounded after
contracting in February.
"It adds support to the view that activity has been held
back by unusually severe winter weather," said John Ryding,
chief economist at RDQ Economics in New York. "This report
suggests that economic activity picked up in March."
While a third report showed an increase in the number of
Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits last week,
the underlying trend in the data continued to point to some
strength in the labor market.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased
16,000 to a seasonally adjusted 326,000, the Labor Department
said. The four-week moving average for new claims, which irons
out week-to-week volatility, hovered near six-month lows.
Claims have been generally stable in March, supporting
expectations of an acceleration in job growth during the month.
The government's closely watched employment report on Friday
is expected to show nonfarm payrolls increased by 200,000 jobs
last month after rising 175,000 in February, according to a
Reuters survey of economists. The unemployment rate is seen
falling one-tenth of a percentage point to 6.6 percent.
(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Additional reporting by Ryan
Vlastelica in New York; Editing by Andrea Ricci)