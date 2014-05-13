(Recasts, adds new analyst comments, updates markets)
* Retail sales up 0.1 percent, well below expectations
* Core retail sales slip 0.1 percent
* Import prices fall 0.4 percent, fuel prices drop
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, May 13 U.S. retail sales braked
sharply in April after strong gains in the prior two months, but
that did little to change views the economy was poised for
faster growth this quarter.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday retail sales edged
up 0.1 percent last month, held back by declines in receipts at
furniture, electronic and appliance stores, restaurants and bars
and online retailers.
"The consumers are catching their breath after a rebound
from the winter freeze, but we do remain on track to see
stronger consumer spending ... through the remainder of this
year," said Robert Dye, chief economist at Comerica in Dallas.
Retail sales, which account for a third of consumer
spending, rose 1.5 percent in March, the biggest gain in four
years. That followed a healthy increase in February and
reflected the release of pent-up demand after a brutally cold
start to the winter.
Economists, who had forecast sales advancing 0.4 percent
last month, said a late Easter could have caused difficulties
smoothing the data for seasonal fluctuations, causing the sharp
swing from March to April.
Prices for U.S. Treasury debt rose on the data, while the
dollar gained against a basket of currencies. U.S. stocks rose
marginally, with the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard &
Poor's 500 index both inching to record levels.
Data such as employment as well as manufacturing and
services industries surveys have suggested the economy regained
strength early in the second quarter. Growth was held down to a
0.1 percent annual rate in the first quarter by bad weather and
a slow pace of restocking by businesses.
However, output will likely be revised down to show a
contraction. A second report from the Commerce Department showed
retail inventories excluding auto stocks barely rising in March.
The government had assumed a big increase in these stocks
when it made its advance GDP growth estimates last month. March
trade, construction spending and factory inventory data, which
the government did not have in hand for the GDP estimate, have
also suggested downward revisions to output.
But growth is expected to top a 3 percent rate this quarter.
CONSUMERS CAUTIOUS
While a gauge of consumer spending slipped in April,
economists said the weak growth performance at the start of the
year had probably made households more careful about spending.
"It's possible that consumers are being a bit more cautious
in their spending habits as they await confirmation that the
economy is, in fact, poised to reaccelerate," said Jim Baird,
chief investment officer at Plante Moran Financial Advisors in
Kalamazoo, Michigan.
So-called core sales, which strip out automobiles, gasoline,
building materials and food services and correspond most closely
with the consumer spending component of GDP, dipped 0.1 percent
in April.
That followed a 1.3 percent advance in March. Still,
economists were largely unframed by the drop and said consumer
spending was on track to post a third consecutive quarter of
robust growth, citing a firming labor market.
"Despite an overall seemingly weak April retail sales
report, thanks to the pop in March, the second quarter is
starting off at a higher level that is consistent with strong
consumption in the quarter," said Bricklin Dwyer, an economist
at BNP Paribas in New York.
In a separate report, the Labor Department said import
prices fell 0.4 percent last month after rising 0.4 percent in
March. In the 12 months through April, import prices fell 0.3
percent.
Weak import prices are helping to keep inflation muted. The
lack of inflation pressures in the economy suggests the Federal
Reserve could keep monetary policy very accommodative for a
while even as labor market slack starts to ease.
The U.S. central bank slashed overnight interest rates to a
record low of zero to 0.25 percent in December 2008 and pledged
to keep them low while nursing the economy back to health. The
Fed is scaling back the amount of money it is injecting into the
economy through monthly bond purchases.
While declines in receipts at electronics and appliance
stores, furniture outlets and food services and drinking places
restrained sales last month, sales at auto dealerships rose.
There were also increases in sales at building materials and
garden equipment and supplies dealers, clothing stores and
sporting goods shops.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)