By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, June 3 New orders for U.S.-made
factory goods rose for a third straight month in April and top
automakers reported strong vehicle sales in May, boosting the
outlook for second-quarter economic growth.
Tuesday's reports added to robust employment and other
manufacturing data in suggesting the economy has rebounded
smartly from the first-quarter's weather-induced slump.
"This is consistent with other data showing growth bouncing
back in the second quarter. Everything looks set for solid
growth in the second half of this year," said Gus Faucher,
senior economist at PNC Financial Services Group.
Factory orders increased 0.7 percent after an upwardly
revised 1.5 percent advance in March, the Commerce Department
said. March's orders had previously been reported as having
risen 0.9 percent.
Excluding the volatile transportation category, orders rose
0.5 percent, the third straight monthly gain.
Surprisingly strong U.S. sales from automakers in May
bolstered the upbeat view on the factory sector and suggested
manufacturing was poised for further growth.
Sales from General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and
Chrysler Group beat analysts' expectations, as did
Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co.
GM and Chrysler had their best May in seven years, while
Nissan set a sales record for the month.
"These are stunning numbers," said Anthony Karydakis, chief
economic strategist at Miller Tabak in New York.
Sales could approach the highs reached in the 2005-2006
period, when the annual pace exceeded 17.0 million units,
Karydakis said. He said he expected sales to settle at a pace
above 16.5 million units.
"We would view this as a strong sign of a consumer sector
emerging more confident with pivotal positive implications for
spending and growth later in the year," he added.
INVENTORY BOOST
The economy should also get a lift as businesses rebuild
inventories after hunkering down in the first quarter to work
through piles of stocks accumulated late last year.
Factory inventories rose 0.4 percent in April.
The increase prompted Barclays to raise its estimate of
second-quarter growth by a tenth of a percentage point to a 2.9
percent annual rate. Forecasting firm Macroeconomic Advisers
lifted its forecast to 3.9 percent from 3.8 percent. The economy
had contracted at a 1.0 percent rate in the first quarter.
Unfilled orders recorded their largest gain since November,
indicating factories will be busy in the months ahead, and
shipments rose for a third consecutive month.
(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)