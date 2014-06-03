(Updates with final auto sales, economists raising GDP
forecasts)
* Factory orders rise 0.7 percent in April
* Orders excluding transportation increase 0.5 percent
* Automakers report strong vehicle sales in May
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, June 3 New orders for U.S.-made
factory goods rose for a third straight month in April and
automakers reported robust vehicle sales in May, boosting the
outlook for second-quarter economic growth.
Tuesday's reports added to bullish employment and other
manufacturing data in suggesting the economy has rebounded
smartly from the first quarter's weather-induced slump.
"This is consistent with other data showing growth bouncing
back in the second quarter. Everything looks set for solid
growth in the second half of this year," said Gus Faucher,
senior economist at PNC Financial Services Group.
Factory orders increased 0.7 percent after an upwardly
revised 1.5 percent advance in March, the Commerce Department
said. March's orders had previously been reported as having
risen 0.9 percent.
Excluding the volatile transportation category, orders rose
0.5 percent, the third straight monthly gain.
Surprisingly strong U.S. sales from automakers in May
bolstered the upbeat view on the factory sector and suggested
manufacturing was poised for further growth.
Auto sales surged 11.4 percent from a year earlier to a
seasonally adjusted annual 16.77 million unit rate, the
strongest pace since February 2007, according to research firm
Autodata.
General Motors Co and Chrysler Group said
May sales were the best for that month in seven years. Nissan
Motor Co set a sales record for May and Hyundai Motor
Co had its best month ever.
STUNNING NUMBERS
"These are stunning numbers, especially since the industry
is in the midst of some massive, highly publicized recalls,"
said Anthony Karydakis, chief economic strategist at Miller
Tabak in New York.
"We would view this as a strong sign of a consumer sector
emerging more confident with pivotal positive implications for
spending and growth later in the year."
The economy should also get a lift as businesses rebuild
inventories after hunkering down in the first quarter to work
through piles of stocks accumulated late last year.
Factory inventories rose 0.4 percent in April.
The rise in inventories and the jump in auto sales prompted
Barclays to raise its estimate of second-quarter U.S. growth by
two-tenths of a percentage point to a 3.0 percent annual rate.
Forecasting firm Macroeconomic Advisers lifted its forecast
to 3.9 percent from 3.8 percent, based on factory inventories,
while Goldman Sachs upped its estimate by one-tenth to 3.8
percent. The U.S. economy contracted at a 1.0 percent rate in
the first quarter.
Unfilled orders recorded their largest gain since November,
indicating factories will be busy in the months ahead, and
shipments rose for a third consecutive month.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci and James
Dalgleish)