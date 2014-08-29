(Adds details, analyst comments, background)
* Consumer spending dips 0.1 percent in July
* Inflation-adjusted spending falls 0.2 percent
* Savings increase to highest level since December 2012
* Consumer confidence vaults to seven-year high in August
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Aug 29 U.S. consumer spending fell
in July for the first time in six months, but confidence among
households hit a seven-year high in August, suggesting the
retrenchment would be temporary.
Another report on Friday showed a sharp acceleration in
factory activity in the Midwest this month, a further sign the
economy remains on solid ground.
"The weakness in spending will quickly subside this fall as
consumer confidence is supported by record highs in the stock
market, rising housing prices and improving labor market
conditions," said Michael Woolfolk, global markets strategist
at BNY Mellon in New York.
Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds
of U.S. economic activity dipped 0.1 percent last month after
rising 0.4 percent in June, the Commerce Department said.
Economists had expected a 0.2 percent gain.
When adjusted for inflation, it fell 0.2 percent.
Spending was weighed down in part by a decline in automobile
purchases and a weather-related drop in demand for utilities.
The weakness in spending prompted some economists to lower
their forecasts for third-quarter economic growth. Goldman Sachs
cut is projection by two-tenths of a percentage point to a 3.1
percent annual rate. Forecasting firm Macroeconomic Advisers cut
its forecast by a similar amount, taking it down to 2.9 percent.
The economy grew at a 4.2 percent annual rate in the second
quarter, with consumer spending advancing at a 2.5 percent rate.
Despite the tempering of expectations, economists expect
another relatively sturdy quarter given the rise in confidence,
a strengthening labor market, and gains in manufacturing and
business spending. Housing and government spending are also on
the mend.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's consumer
sentiment index increased to 82.5 in August, the highest level
since July 2007, from 81.8 in July, a separate report showed.
"We expect growth to remain on a firmer trajectory as
improving economic fundamentals continue to reassert
themselves," said Gennadiy Goldberg, a U.S. economist at TD
Securities in New York.
In a third report, the Institute for Supply
Management-Chicago said its barometer of Midwest factory
activity shot up to 64.3 this month from 52.6 in July. It was
the biggest monthly point gain since July 1983 and indicated
continued strength.
U.S. stocks, which hit record highs in recent sessions,
traded slightly higher, while the dollar firmed against a basket
of currencies. Prices for U.S. Treasury debt were little
changed.
SAVINGS RISE
Consumer spending has been sluggish as households have opted
to save extra money from steady income gains. Income rose for a
seventh straight month in July, while savings hit their highest
level since December 2012.
High savings, combined with declining debt burdens, should
put consumers in better position to spend.
"Consumers could be positioned to trim savings and tap
credit to fuel stronger spending, although it remains to be
seen," said Jim Baird, chief investment officer at Plante Moran
Financial Advisors in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Weak consumer spending left inflation muted in July, giving
the Federal Reserve room to keep overnight interest rates near
zero for some time.
Consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent, the smallest rise
since February, the spending report showed. In the 12 months
through July, it was up just 1.6 percent.
Excluding food and energy, prices also rose 0.1 percent,
with the 12-month reading holding at 1.5 percent.
The Fed targets inflation of 2 percent.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Additional reporting by Sam
Forgione and Dan Burns in New York; Editing by Tim Ahmann and
Paul Simao)