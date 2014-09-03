(Adds final auto sales figure, analyst comment; updates
markets)
* Factory orders increase a record 10.5 percent in July
* Orders excluding transportation fall 0.8 percent
* Auto sales accelerate sharply in August
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Sept 3 New orders for U.S. factory
goods posted a record gain in July and auto sales last month
accelerated to their highest level in 8-1/2 years, offering
further bullish signals for the economy.
Another report on Wednesday from the Federal Reserve showed
manufacturing expanding across a broad base of sectors and auto
sales hitting "high levels" in recent weeks.
"U.S. economic activity continues to improve," said Jennifer
Lee, a senior economist at BMO Capital Markets in Toronto.
The Commerce Department said new orders for manufactured
goods jumped 10.5 percent in July on robust demand for aircraft
and autos, compared to a 1.5 percent rise in June.
Orders excluding the volatile transportation category
slipped 0.8 percent in July, but that drop followed a 1.4
percent increase the prior month, leaving intact the upbeat
trend for manufacturing activity.
Separately, industry research firm Autodata Corp said auto
sales rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 17.53 million
units in August, the highest level since January 2006 and above
Wall Street's expectations of a 16.6 million-unit pace.
Ford Motor Co saw a 0.4 percent increase in sales,
while Chrysler Group - a unit of Fiat SpA - reported a
20 percent surge. General Motors Co, however, said its
sales declined 1.2 percent.
Manufacturing is accelerating, with the Institute for Supply
Management reporting on Tuesday that its gauge of factory
activity hit its highest level in nearly 3-1/2 years in August.
In addition, a measure of new orders touched a 10-year high.
The factory and auto sales reports added to employment and
housing data in painting an upbeat picture of the economy.
BUSINESS SPENDING RISING
Economists say the acceleration in factory activity
suggested a pickup in business spending on capital goods and
supported their forecasts for sturdy growth in the third
quarter.
Growth estimates for the July-September period range as high
as a 3.5 percent annual pace. The economy expanded at a 4.2
percent rate in the second quarter.
Separately, the Fed's Beige Book found economic activity
continued to expand in recent weeks. It said manufacturing was
growing broadly, with auto production boosting demand for steel
and other related products.
"It reinforces the current narrative of improving domestic
economic fundamentals," said Millan Mulraine, deputy chief
economist at TD Securities in New York.
U.S. financial markets were largely unmoved by the data as
investors focused on the conflict in eastern Ukraine. U.S.
stocks ended mixed, with Apple shares falling 4.22
percent as it grappled with a possible security breach of its
iCloud service a week before the launch of its new iPhone.
Orders for transportation equipment soared a record 74.1
percent in July, reflecting outsized civilian aircraft orders
received by Boeing that was flagged in the durable goods
orders report published last week.
Auto orders rose 7.3 percent, the largest increase since
March 2011, and capital goods orders surged a record 52.5
percent. But orders for primary metals, machinery, computers and
electrical equipment, appliances and components fell.
Unfilled orders at factories recorded their largest rise in
14 years, while inventories remained lean, both positive signs
for the sector in the near term.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Additional reporting by Bernie
Woodall and Ben Klayman in Detroit and Michael Flaherty in
Washington; Editing by Paul Simao)