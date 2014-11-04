(Adds details, new analyst comments, updates markets)
* Trade deficit rises to $43.03 billion in September
* Exports fall 1.5 percent, imports flat
* Data points to downward revision to third-quarter GDP
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Nov 4 The U.S. trade deficit
unexpectedly widened in September as exports hit a five-month
low, a sign that slowing global demand could undercut economic
growth in the fourth quarter.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday the trade gap
increased 7.6 percent to $43.03 billion, ending four straight
months in which the deficit had narrowed.
"We expect a stronger dollar and weaker growth abroad, most
notably in Europe, will take a greater toll on the trade balance
and overall growth in the economy," said Diane Swonk, chief
economist at Mesirow Financial in Chicago.
September's shortfall was bigger than the $38.1 billion gap
the government had assumed in is estimate of third-quarter GDP
last week, when it said the economy expanded at a 3.5 percent
annual rate, with trade adding 1.3 percentage points.
Economists, who had expected a $40.00 billion trade gap in
September, said the wider deficit could cut as much as a half a
percentage point off that growth estimate. That would come on
top of a reduction of about two-tenths of a point due to weak
construction spending data released on Monday, they said.
The government will publish revisions to third-quarter GDP
later this month.
In another report, the Commerce Department said orders for
factory goods fell for a second straight month in September.
Relatively firm domestic demand, however, is expected to keep
U.S. factories humming.
While the trade data had little impact on U.S. financial
markets, concerns about weakening global demand pushed Brent
crude oil prices to the lowest level in more than four years,
dragging down U.S. stocks. The dollar fell against a basket of
currencies, while prices for U.S. Treasury debt rose.
STRONG DOLLAR
Exports in September fell 1.5 percent to $195.59 billion,
the lowest level since April, a sign that weakening demand in
key markets such as China and the euro zone was starting to
weigh.
A survey of U.S. manufacturers published on Monday showed a
decline in a gauge of export order growth, suggesting exports
will weaken further.
Apart from slowing global demand, exports are seen crimped
by a strong dollar, which so far this year has strengthened by
about 4 percent against the currencies of the country's main
trading partners.
"We expect that the trade sector actually will subtract
slightly from growth in the coming year," said Peter D'Antonio
an economist at Citigroup in New York.
The decline in exports in September was broad-based, with
the exception of food and beverages, which rose.
Exports to the European Union fell 6.5 percent, while those
to China slipped 3.2 percent. Exports to Japan tumbled 14.7
percent. There were also declines in exports to Mexico and
Brazil.
Overall imports were unchanged in September as petroleum
imports hit their lowest level since November 2009.
A domestic energy boom has enabled the United States to
reduce its dependence on foreign oil, tempering the trade
deficit. Declining prices, which hit a seven-month low in
September, are also helping to curb the import bill.
Consumer goods imports, however, were the highest on record
in September, as were non-petroleum imports. Cellphones, most
likely Apple's new iPhone 6 model introduced in
September, accounted for the bulk of the consumer goods imports.
Imports from China hit an all-time high, leaving the
politically sensitive trade gap at $35.6 billion, the highest on
record. Imports from Canada were the highest since July 2008.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Tim
Ahmann)