By Michael Flaherty
WASHINGTON, Dec 11 Jack Reed can see the
recovery taking hold at his family's 109-year-old clothing store
in Tupelo, Mississippi, with sales buoyed in part by the
paychecks tied to a Toyota plant up the road and rising
confidence that the jobs are here to stay.
As retailers nationwide reported a brisk jump in November
sales and optimism about the holiday season, Reed said on
Thursday that the gears of the U.S. economy seemed to have
finally meshed.
"There is just less fear from people who feel like they
might lose their jobs ... Our shoppers seem more confident than
they did a year ago," said Reed, 63, whose chain of four stores
clocked a roughly 10 percent jump in sales from Thanksgiving to
this week, compared to the year before.
In a rural area that counts Elvis Presley among its native
sons, the drop in gasoline prices also was leaving more money in
people's pockets.
November's retail advance showed the holiday shopping season
was off to a strong start, and dispelled the gloom from a drop
in Black Friday weekend commerce. Black Friday, the day after
Thanksgiving, has traditionally been seen as the kickoff for
holiday sales, but analysts say consumers have shifted spending
through the month and are doing more shopping online.
Coupled with strong job reports and signals of upcoming wage
growth, the sales data could boost confidence in the durability
of the recovery as the Federal Reserve debates when and how fast
to raise U.S. interest rates.
Retail sales excluding automobiles, gasoline, building
materials and food services, increased 0.6 percent last month
after rising 0.5 percent in October, the Commerce Department
reported. The so-called core retail sales correspond most
closely with the consumer spending component of gross domestic
product. November's increase exceeded Wall Street's expectations
for a 0.4 percent gain.
It also suggested that consumer spending, which accounts for
more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, was accelerating
in the fourth quarter after slowing in the July-September
period.
Core November sales were up 4.4 percent from a year earlier,
the largest year-over-year increase since early 2012. Over the
past 20 years, the average change in December sales is close to
the average change in November, and analysts said they expected
last month's momentum to continue.
The National Retail Federation said the November result
supported its expectation for an overall 4.1 percent jump in
holiday season sales - confirming its conclusion that the poor
Black Friday showing was a result of a shift in shopping
patterns rather than a sign of weakness.
Economists at Macroeconomic Advisers boosted their forecast
for fourth-quarter economic growth by three-tenths of a
percentage point to an annualized rate of 2.4 percent, on the
"unexpected strength" in consumer spending. Initial estimates of
prior months' consumer spending were also revised upward.
The gains were broad-based. Sales for clothing stores like
Reed's grew a particularly strong 1.2 percentage points over the
prior month, while electronics and appliance outlets saw a
sizable 0.9 percent gain.
Even gasoline stations recorded a better-than-expected
result, declining a less-than-anticipated 0.8 percent. Gasoline
prices have dropped an average of 67 cents per gallon since the
start of the year, saving consumers tens of billions of dollars
at the pump.
"Perhaps there was an offsetting volume effect, or gas
station visitors just spent the extra money on corn nuts, beef
jerky and hood ornaments," RBS Securities economist Guy Berger
said.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Additional reporting by Howard
Schneider and Jason Lange in Washington and Richard Leong in New
York; Writing by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)