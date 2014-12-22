(Adds details, analyst comments, background, updates markets)
* Existing home sales fall 6.1 percent in November
* Inventory of homes on the market falls to eight-month low
* Median house price rises 5.0 percent from a year ago
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 U.S. home resales tumbled to
a six-month low in November after two straight months of strong
increases, underscoring the uneven nature of the housing market
recovery.
The National Association of Realtors said on Monday existing
home sales dropped 6.1 percent to an annual rate of 4.93 million
units, the lowest level since May.
November's steep decline probably does not signal the start
of a weakening trend and in part reflected stubbornly low
inventories, which touched an eight-month low, giving buyers
limited options. Sales were up 2.1 percent from a year ago.
"The housing market may still be improving, but it is doing
so with two steps forward and one back," said Joel Naroff, chief
economist at Naroff Economic Advisors in Holland, Pennsylvania.
Housing has struggled to shift into higher gear after
stagnating in the second half of 2013 in the wake of a jump in
mortgage rates, which have since pulled back from their peaks,
hitting an 18-month low in November.
It has lagged an acceleration in economic activity as tepid
wage growth, a shortage of properties available for sale and
higher home prices sidelined first-time buyers.
November's decline exceeded Wall Street's expectations for
only a drop to a 5.20-million unit pace.
That prompted economists to lower their fourth-quarter gross
domestic product estimates by at least one-tenth of a percentage
point to around a 2.6 percent annual pace, citing reduced
brokers' commissions.
The U.S. housing index was down 0.2 percent as shares
in largest homebuilder DR Horton slipped 0.4 percent.
Lennar Corp fell 0.43 percent, while Pulte Group
dipped 0.19 percent.
TESTING THE WATERS
But with job gains broadening and wage growth starting to
accelerate, first-time buyers are wading back into the market.
They accounted for 31 percent of transactions last month, the
biggest share since October 2012.
That was up from 29 percent in October. Economists and real
estate agents say a share of 40 percent to 45 percent is
required for a strong housing recovery.
"A fundamental issue continues to be first-time home buyers,
whose outlook is improving along with the economy," said Jeff
Taylor, managing partner at loan processor Digital Risk in
Maitland, Florida.
Household formation, a key ingredient for a healthy housing
market, is running at about 500,000 a year, well below the more
than one million that is considered ideal.
Investors, who had supported the market, continued to
withdraw in November, accounting for 15 percent of transactions
last month, down from 19 percent in November 2013.
The inventory of unsold homes on the market fell 6.7 percent
from a year ago to 2.09 million. Economists say insufficient
equity and uncertainty about the economy's strength were forcing
potential sellers to stay in their homes.
At November's sales pace, it would take 5.1 months to clear
houses from the market, unchanged from October. A six months'
supply is viewed as a healthy balance between supply and demand.
The shrinking supply lifted the median home price 5.0
percent from a year ago. The pace, however, has slowed from the
double-digit growth seen for much of 2013.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)