(Adds details, Fed rate poll, updates markets to close)
* Nonfarm payrolls increase 252,000 in December
* Jobless rate falls to 6-1/2-year low as labor force
shrinks
* Average hourly earnings fall five cents; workweek steady
* Mixed employment report leaves possible June rate hike on
the table
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Jan 9 U.S. job growth increased
briskly in December, but wages posted their biggest decline in
at least eight years in a sign the tightening labor market has
yet to give much of a boost to workers.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 252,000 last month after an
upwardly revised jump of 353,000 in November, the Labor
Department said on Friday. The jobless rate fell 0.2 percentage
point to a 6-1/2-year low of 5.6 percent, but that was mainly
because people left the labor force.
The drop in labor participation and a surprise five-cent, or
0.2 percent, decrease in average hourly earnings, which nearly
erased November's gains, took some shine off the otherwise
upbeat report.
December marked the 11th straight month of payroll increases
above 200,000, the longest stretch since 1994. For last year as
a whole, the economy generated 2.95 million new jobs, the
strongest annual showing since 1999.
The softness in earnings, however, is puzzling. Some
economists wondered whether last month's broad-based fall, which
was led by a record 1.2 percent plunge in the retail trade
sector, was a seasonal fluke that would be revised away.
"There is no obvious fundamental economic factor that would
contribute to today's number," said Michael Feroli, an economist
at JPMorgan in New York. "We are disposed to view this decline
as a one-off."
The drop in earnings was the biggest on record dating back
to 2006. A separate, narrower gauge posted its largest
percentage decline since 1983.
The fall exacerbated a soft trend that has been in place
since the 2007-2009 recession. Over the past year, earnings rose
only 1.7 percent, the smallest 12-month gain since October 2012.
While December's earnings decline bolstered the case for the
Federal Reserve to take a go-slow approach to raising interest
rates, it did not remove a possible June hike from the table,
economists said.
A Reuters survey of big banks showed many economists are
sticking to their June rate call.
But financial markets were less convinced. The dollar fell
against a basket of currencies and prices for U.S. Treasury debt
rose as traders pushed back their expectations for when rates
would rise. U.S. stocks lost nearly 1 percent after a two-day
rally.
The Fed has kept overnight borrowing costs near zero since
December 2008.
"We have not changed our Fed call for a June tightening, but
it just puts the risks later as opposed to sooner," said Dana
Saporta, a senior economist at Credit Suisse in New York.
THE GOOD AND THE BAD
All sectors of the economy had employment gains last month
and, in another sign of strength, 50,000 more jobs were created
in October and November than previously thought.
Overall, the data suggested the economy was positioned for
strong growth this year despite troubling weakness in some
economies overseas.
Construction employment rose by 48,000, the largest gain
since January, while manufacturers added 17,000 workers.
Government employment increased by 12,000 positions.
In addition, the length of the average work week held at a
6-1/2-year high of 34.6 hours, suggesting further job gains are
in store.
The softness in wages is striking given the tightening jobs
market. The unemployment rate dropped by more than a percentage
point last year, and is now near territory Fed officials
consider commensurate with full employment.
A San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank research paper
published this week suggested wage growth was tepid because many
firms were unable to reduce wages during the recession and are
holding the line on increases in return.
Even so, economists expect to see a spark soon as the labor
market continues to tighten. About 21 states are raising their
minimum wage this year.
"The wage story should look much better at the end of 2015,"
said Dan Greenhaus, chief strategist at BTIG in New York.
Most of the measures tracked by Fed Chair Janet Yellen to
gauge the amount of slack in the labor market continued to point
to tightening conditions in December.
A broad measure of joblessness that includes people who want
to work but have given up searching and those working part-time
because they cannot find full-time employment fell two-tenths of
a percentage point, to 11.2 percent, the lowest level since
September 2008.
The ranks of the long-term unemployed continued to shrink in
December. Almost two-thirds of the decline in the level of
unemployment last year was among the long-term unemployed.
But the labor force participation rate, the percentage of
the working age population who either have a job or are looking
for one, dropped back to the 36-year low of 62.7 percent reached
in September.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci, Nick
Zieminski, Paul Simao and Dan Grebler)