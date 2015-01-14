(Adds details, analyst comments, background; updates markets)
* Retail sales fall 0.9 percent in December
* Decline in sales almost broad, largest since January
* Core retail sales slip 0.4 percent
* Import prices drop 2.5 percent, biggest fall since 2008
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Jan 14 U.S. retail sales recorded
their largest decline in 11 months in December as demand fell
almost across the board, tempering expectations for a sharp
acceleration in consumer spending in the fourth quarter.
Economists, however, cautioned against reading too much into
the surprise weakness, noting that holiday spending made it
difficult to smooth December data for seasonal fluctuations.
"Faulty seasonal adjustments from shifts in holiday spending
patterns are probably more to blame for the December decline,"
said Steve Blitz, chief economist at ITG in New York. "Looking
at the last three months, spending is not collapsing."
The Commerce Department said on Wednesday retail sales fell
0.9 percent, the biggest decline since last January, after
increasing 0.4 percent in November.
Economists had expected only a 0.1 percent drop. Against the
backdrop of a strengthening labor market and lower gasoline
prices, they said sales should bounce back in January, with some
saying December's decline could be revised away.
Bricklin Dwyer, a senior economist at BNP Paribas in New
York, said fewer post-Black Friday shopping days in November
than normal threw off the so-called seasonal factor used to
adjust the data, resulting in a lower December sales number.
"For January 2015, this seasonal factor will boost sales by
the largest factor since 2006," said Dwyer.
"This combined with the fact that we have seen a massive
boost to consumers' wallets as a result of the rapid decline in
gasoline prices, suggests that January could be a big month that
reverses much of the December drop," he said.
Falling gasoline prices also weighed on the figures. But
even excluding the 6.5 percent plunge in receipts at service
stations, which was the largest since December 2008, retail
sales were down.
Looking over the entire holiday shopping period, sales at
many retailers were solid, in sharp contrast to the Commerce
Department data.
The National Retail Federation, which looks at a subset of
retail sales that excludes automobiles, gasoline stations and
restaurants, said 2014 holiday sales increased 4.0 percent from
a year earlier, the fastest since 2011.
Separately, the Federal Reserve in its Beige Book said
consumer spending increased during the holiday, with "modest"
year-over-year gains in retail sales.
"This certainly doesn't support the unexpected drop in
retail sales," said Jennifer Lee, a senior economist at BMO
Capital Markets in Toronto.
BROAD WEAKNESS
In December, a so-called core sales gauge that strips out
automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services,
fell 0.4 percent after a 0.6 percent rise in November.
Economists had expected this metric, which corresponds most
closely with the consumer spending component of gross domestic
product, to rise 0.4 percent last month. Consumer spending
accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity.
December's decline prompted some economists to lower
estimates for consumer spending in the final three months of
2014 and cut their GDP growth forecasts by as much as 0.3
percentage point to between a 3.0 and 3.4 percent annual pace.
The report combined with concerns over the global economy to
push U.S. stocks down, with a broad index of retailers
performing in line with the overall market.
The yield on the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond fell to a record
low as traders pushed back expectations of when the Federal
Reserve would raise interest rates. The dollar slipped against a
basket of currencies.
Prior to the report, futures markets pointed to a rate hike
in September. After the data, the betting centered on October.
In a separate report, the Labor Department said import
prices fell 2.5 percent last month as the cost of energy
plummeted. It was the largest decline since December 2008 and
followed a 1.8 percent drop in November.
The weak import prices pointed to subdued inflation
pressures over the coming months.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)