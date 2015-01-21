(Adds details, analyst comments, updates markets)
* Single-family housing starts increase 7.2 percent in
December
* Groundbreaking for single-family homes highest since March
2008
* Single-family permits touch highest level since January
2008
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 Groundbreaking for U.S.
single-family homes raced to the highest level in more than
6-1/2 years in December and permits surged, in a hopeful sign
for the sluggish housing market recovery.
Housing has lagged an acceleration in economic growth, but
Wednesday's report hinted at a pick-up in activity. That should
help to further strengthen the U.S. economy's fundamentals as it
confronts headwinds from slowing global growth.
"The last piece of the economic puzzle is starting to come
together now as housing construction is coming back. The housing
market is continuing to heal," said Chris Rupkey, chief
financial economist at MUFG Union Bank in New York.
The Commerce Department said on Wednesday that single-family
housing starts, the largest part of the market, jumped 7.2
percent to a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 728,000-units -
the highest level since March 2008.
That offset a 0.8 percent fall in groundbreaking for the
volatile multi-family homes segment, lifting overall housing
starts 4.4 percent to a 1.09 million-unit rate last month. Wall
Street had forecast starts rising to a 1.04 million-unit pace.
Homebuilder shares were trading higher on the data, helping
the housing index to outperform the broader U.S. stock
market. DR Horton, the largest homebuilder, rose 0.65
percent, while Lennar Corp gained 1.03 percent and Pulte
Group was up 0.19 percent.
IMPROVEMENT EYED
A separate report from the Mortgage Bankers Association
showed applications for loans to buy homes fell 3 percent last
week after a 24 percent surge in the week ending Jan. 9.
Tepid wage growth has constrained housing, sidelining
first-time buyers from the market and forcing many young adults,
most of whom are saddled with college debts, to stay at home
with their parents or share lodgings with relatives and friends.
The resulting weak household formation, in particular, has
hurt residential construction. Household formation is currently
running at about 500,000 a year, far below the more than
1-million mark that would signal a robust housing market.
But with wage growth expected to pick up, the 30-year
mortgage rate down more than 80 basis points from early 2014 and
moves by the government to ease credit conditions, housing is
seen gaining momentum this year and expected to help soften the
blow from slowing global economic growth.
"This should allow for many more individuals to enter the
market. We expect much of the improvement to occur in sales at
the lower end of the market, which has been lagging the overall
housing recovery," said David Nice, an economist at Mesirow
Financial in Chicago.
For all of 2014, groundbreaking increased 8.8 percent to
1.01 million units, the highest since 2007. Single-family
housing starts in 2014 were also the highest in seven years.
While overall permits for future home building fell 1.9
percent in December, they were dragged down by an 11.8 percent
plunge in the multi-family segment.
Single-family permits rose 4.5 percent to their highest
level since January 2008, with permits in the populous South
hitting their highest level since February 2008.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)