(Adds details, analyst comment, background, updates markets)
* Weekly jobless claims fall 43,000, largest drop since 2012
* Jobless claims at lowest level since April 2000
* Continuing claims drop 71,000 in household survey week
* Pending home sales fall 3.7 percent in December
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Jan 29 The number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment benefits tumbled last week to
its lowest level in nearly 15 years, adding to bullish signals
on the labor market.
Though the decline probably exaggerates the jobs market's
strength given a holiday-shortened week, Thursday's report
suggested the economy was fairly healthy and weathering
weakening global growth.
"Claims are a welcome shot in the arm for those believing
the economy is strong. The U.S. remains an oasis of prosperity
in the world and will continue to do so," said Chris Rupkey,
chief financial economist at MUFG Union Bank in New York.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped
43,000 to a seasonally adjusted 265,000 for the week ended Jan.
24, the lowest since April 2000, the Labor Department said. It
was the biggest weekly decline since November 2012.
The drop exceeded economists' expectations for a fall to
only 300,000, but last week also included the Martin Luther King
holiday, which means fewer claims were likely processed.
The fall unwound the prior weeks' increases, which had
pushed claims above the key 300,000 threshold.
Economists had largely dismissed that rise as "noise," given
difficulties adjusting the data for seasonal fluctuations at the
start of the year.
The four-week moving average of claims, considered a better
measure of labor market trends as it irons out week-to-week
volatility, fell 8,250 last week to 298,500.
TIGHTENING CONDITIONS
U.S. Treasury debt prices were trading lower, with the yield
on the 30-year bond pushing off recent record lows. The dollar
rose against a basket of currencies. U.S. stocks fell as Alibaba
Group's revenue missed Wall Street expectations.
The latest decline in applications for unemployment benefits
bolsters views of tightening labor market conditions and comes a
day after the Federal Reserve ramped up its assessment of the
labor market and the overall economy.
While the United States is bucking a weakening global
economy, housing remains a soft spot.
The National Association of Realtors said on Thursday signed
contracts to purchase previously owned homes tumbled to an
eight-month low in December.
Separately, the Commerce Department said the homeownership
rate dropped to a 20-year low in the fourth quarter as more
Americans opted to rent rather than purchase homes.
But with the labor market firming and the government moving
to ease credit conditions, housing should regain some speed.
"We retain an optimistic outlook on housing, even as we
caution that momentum is likely to remain choppy over the
near-term," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an economist at TD
Securities in New York.
January's employment report next week is expected to show
nonfarm payrolls increased 230,000 after rising 252,000 in
December, according to a Reuters survey of economists. That
would mark the 12th consecutive month of jobs gains above
200,000, the longest stretch since 1994.
The claims report showed the number of people still
receiving benefits after an initial week of aid fell 71,000 to
2.39 million in the week ended Jan. 17. The so-called continuing
claims covered the period during which the government surveyed
households for the unemployment rate.
Continuing claims fell 22,000 between the December and
January survey periods, suggesting another drop in the jobless
rate, which is currently at a 6-1/2-year low of 5.6 percent.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)