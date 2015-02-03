(Updates with final auto sales)
* Factory orders fall 3.4 percent in December
* Business spending plans gauge revised to show smaller drop
* Unfilled factory orders post first decline in 10 months
* January auto sales meet expectations
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 New orders for U.S. factory
goods fell for a fifth straight month in December, but a
smaller-than-previously reported drop in business spending plans
supported views of a rebound in the months ahead.
Other data on Tuesday showing fairly brisk sales in January
by the country's leading automobile manufactures also offered a
silver lining for a sector that has taken a hit from weak global
demand and falling crude oil prices.
"It suggests that activity will pick up in coming months,"
said Jennifer Lee, a senior economist at BMO Capital Markets in
Toronto.
The Commerce Department said new orders for manufactured
goods declined 3.4 percent as demand fell across a broad sector
of industries. That followed a 1.7 percent decrease in November
and exceeded economists expectations for a 2.2 percent drop.
The department also said orders for non-defense capital
goods excluding aircraft - seen as a measure of business
confidence and spending plans - slipped only 0.1 percent instead
of the 0.6 percent drop reported last month.
Manufacturing is being constrained by weakening demand in
Europe and Asia, as well as a strong dollar and falling crude
oil prices, which have caused some companies in the energy
sector to either delay or cut back on capital expenditure
projects.
An ongoing labor dispute at the nation's West Coast ports,
which has caused shipment delays, is also hurting activity.
Business spending on equipment in the fourth quarter was the
weakest since mid-2009, helping to hold back the economy to a
2.6 percent annual growth pace.
In a sign of weakness, unfilled orders at factories slipped
0.8 percent in December, the first fall in 10 months.
The soft trend in business investment likely persisted early
into the first quarter, with a report on Monday showing a
manufacturing sector gauge falling in January.
But there is cautious optimism that firming domestic demand
will limit the slowdown in manufacturing.
Auto sales increased 13.7 percent in January from a year ago
to a annual rate of 16.66 million units. General Motors
reported an 18 percent jump in sales, while Ford said
sales rose 15 percent. Sales at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
gained 14 percent.
There was some good news in the factory orders report.
Shipments of non-defense capital goods orders excluding
aircraft, used to calculate business equipment spending in the
gross domestic product report, were revised up to show a 0.2
percent gain in December instead of a 0.2 percent fall.
Economists said that suggested capital expenditure in the
fourth quarter was probably not as weak as initially thought.
Daniel Silver, an economist at JPMorgan, said real equipment
spending now looks to have declined at a annual rate of 1.3
percent rather than the 1.9 percent pace the government reported
last week.
"Oil and gas industries appear to be only partially
responsible for the recent weakness in the data, and it is
likely that the stronger dollar and weaker growth abroad are
also weighing on activity," said Silver.
But any boost to GDP growth from more shipments of these
so-called core capital goods orders was likely to be offset by a
0.3 percent fall in manufacturing inventories.
The first decline in factory stocks in 18 months suggested
the contribution to growth in the fourth quarter from inventory
accumulation could be lowered by as much as three-tenths of a
percentage point, economists said.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)